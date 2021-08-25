Italian airline Alitalia says it will refund tickets booked after October 15th

The new airline will start flying on October 15, after receiving the green light from Italy’s civil authorities last week, with tickets going on sale on August 26, ITA announced in a statement.

Alitalia meanwhile said that from midnight Tuesday it will stop selling tickets for flights from October 15, with customers who have already booked after that point able to change to an earlier flight or receive a refund.

The airline stated on social media that it would send a “direct communication” to all customers with further instructions.