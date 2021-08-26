Italian word of the day: ‘Moscio’

<p>Italy might have cooled off a little after its record-breaking mid-August heatwave, but temperatures are still hot and heavy across much of the peninsula.</p><p>If you’re <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210823/italian-word-of-the-day-rientro/">back from your summer break</a> and staring blankly a screen trying to concentrate while weakly fanning yourself with your hand, you might be feeling a bit… <em>moscio</em>.</p><p>In other words: listless, apathetic, limp, floppy, soft; sapped of vitality.</p><p>It can be a temporary state of being or a more enduring personality trait, and could be applied to anything from a sad-looking plant or piece of overripe fruit to a person or even an animal. <em>Moscio</em> can also mean flaccid or saggy, with… the same applications as its English counterparts.</p><p>It’s a regular adjective, so follows the standard rules for noun agreement: <em>moscio</em> for masculine singular, <em>moscia</em> for feminine singular, <em>mosci</em> for masculine plural, or <em>mosce</em> for feminine plural.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Si sente un po’ moscia con questo caldo.</em>She feels a bit wiped out with this heat.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Cosa pensi del nuovo ragazzo di Angelica? A me sembrava un po’ moscio.</em>What do you think of Angelica’s new boyfriend? He seemed like a bit of a drip to me.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Le tue rose sono mosce, dovresti annaffiarle più frequentemente.</em>Your roses are drooping, you should water them more often.</p><p>Fortunately for those of us who might be feeling a little <em>mosci</em>, the Italian workday is bookended with some built-in pick-me-ups, starting with your morning <em><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190828/italian-word-of-the-day-cappuccino/">cappuccino</a></em> and ending with a good old <em>aperitivo</em> or <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190122/italian-word-of-the-day-apericena/"><em>apericena</em></a>. Thank goodness for that, eh?</p><p><strong>Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>
