EXPLAINED: Is Italy likely to place new restrictions on travel from the US in September?

As The Local reported earlier in August, the coronavirus infection rate in the United States has now risen well above the threshold for removal from Europe’s travel ‘safe list’ and the figures have caused concern that Italy or the European Union may consider imposing new restrictions on US travelers.

The European Council regularly updates its ‘safe list’ of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed.

If there are any changes to the safe list, these are “likely” to be announced next week according to the European Council.

“The process to review the list of countries for which Covid-19 travel restrictions should be lifted is ongoing. Possible changes are likely to be communicated at the beginning of next week,” a European Council source told The Local on Friday.

However if the US is removed from the European “safe list” this would not automatically mean that Americans were barred from Italy, or any other country.

The EU list is non-binding, meaning the last word on whether or not to follow it is down to each individual EU country’s government. Countries can also impose their own restrictions separately.

Italy doesn’t always follow the EU-level recommendations, though after the United States was added to the ‘safe list’ in June, Italian authorities immediately allowed travel to restart for all US visitors who could show proof of vaccination, recovery, or a recent negative test result.

Italy is now reviewing this rule monthly, and it was extended at the end of July.

But with the current infection rate being recorded in the United States, travelers are increasingly worried that Italian authorities may decide not to extend this ordinance beyond August.

An announcement on whether or not Italy will change its own rules for American arrivals is due by August 30th – around the same time as the revision of the European safe list.

With just two days until the deadline, there has still been no indication from the Italian government as to whether or not it plans to extend or change the rules for travellers from the US.

Americans hoping to travel soon are eyeing the rules Italy has put in place for the UK, for example, and hoping similar measures are not about to be applied to them.

Italy says its travel rules are based on coronavirus infection and vaccination rates in other countries.

Arrivals from the UK at the moment must follow a five-day quarantine and double-testing requirement – a rule brought in by Italian authorities as Britain’s infection rate soared at the end of June. No exceptions to these rules are made even for fully vaccinated people.

Unlike in June, the US and UK are now recording similar rates of infection.

Data analysis from Our World In Data shows the seven-day average of Covid-19 cases in the US now stands at around 467 per million people – nearing the UK’s figure of 497 per million. Italy’s rate is 107.

After strict health measures amid the pandemic made most travel from the US to Italy impossible for 16 months, many American travelers are still hoping Italy will continue to allow restriction-free visits for now in the interest of supporting the country’s tourism industry.

But there are no guarantees. While tourism is an important part of Italy’s economy, authorities here have so far been more cautious when it comes to travel restrictions than in some other tourism-reliant southern European nations such as Spain.

Note that the rules are based on which country you travel from, and not on which passport you hold.

The Local will continue to follow updates to the travel restrictions closely. Please check our homepage or travel news section for the most recent reports.

For detailed information about the current ruless on travel to Italy from any country, please see the Foreign Ministry’s website (in English).