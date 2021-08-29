What will change when Italy eases rules from travel from UK?

Italy had re-imposed a 5-day quarantine for travellers arriving from Britain back in June, when the Delta variant was spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom.

On Saturday, the health minister Roberto Speranza tweeted that he had signed a decree that would end “the mini-quarantine” for visitors from the UK, starting on the 31st of August.

Note that the Italian travel rules are based on which country you travel from, and not which passport you hold.

Vaccinated travellers from the UK

Fully-vaccinated travellers arriving from the UK will therefore no longer have to undergo the 5-day quarantine upon arrival to Italy. However, they will still have to take a Covid-19 test and show proof of vaccination.

Italy recognises proof of vaccination issued by the UK’s NHS and allows it to be used in place of the ‘green pass’ within to access museums, concerts and other venues within Italy.

Travellers who have been in the UK in the previous 14 days must also present a negative molecular (PCR) or antigen test taken no more than 48 hours before travel. Children under the age of 6 do not need to take a test.

Before travel, you must also complete an online digital form that will generate a QR code, which you may have to present to travel provider and Border Police if requested.

Non-vaccinated travellers from the UK

For non-vaccinated travellers, the rules stay the same as before. Those coming to Italy from the UK will have to show a negative test and then quarantine for 5 days upon arrival. They must take another test at the end of the quarantine period.

Vaccinated travellers from the EU

Italy is allowing entry from all EU and Schengen zone countries using the Europe-wide ‘green pass’ scheme.

What about travellers from outside the EU?

The health minister said that existing restrictions for visitors from other countries will remain in place.

Stay up to date with Italy’s travel rules by following The Local’s travel section and checking the Italian Health Ministry’s website (in English).