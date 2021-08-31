EXPLAINED: What parents in Italy should know about new Covid rules in schools

Back to school dates this month are staggered across Italy’s regions, with schools in South Tyrol the first to open their doors on September 6th, while schools in Puglia and Basilicata won’t reopen until September 20th.

The most significant change this year is the requirement for teachers and other school staff to show a valid health pass or ‘green pass’ to gain entry to school premises. The new rule takes effect from September 1st, and also applies to all passengers on long-distance public transport including interregional trains and domestic flights.

The health certificate proves bearers have either been vaccinated with at least one dose, have recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months, or have tested negative in the previous 48 hours. Unvaccinated employees may therefore access school buildings, but must take a pharmacy-administered Covid test every two days at their own expense.

For privacy reasons, information on whether or not individual members of staff are vaccinated will not be shared with school management; however, in a television interview last week Italy’s education minister Patrizio Bianchi said that vaccination rates among school employees appeared to have exceeded 90%.

According to the Italian news site Fanpage.it, the Ministry of Education is developing a new ‘super app’ that will allow school principals and administrative staff to automate the process of checking that their staff are complying with the requirement. Staff who are without passes for five days straight will be suspended and have their pay frozen.

Many of the safety measures that were in place previously will continue into the upcoming school year, including masks for everyone aged over six, staggered entrance and exit times, and quarantine rules for classes with positive cases, as well as the possibility of some classes still being taught online, depending on the health situation in each local area and the rules provided under Italy’s tiered system of restrictions.

In the event a teacher or student tests positive for Covid, a quarantine of seven days will be triggered for classmates who are vaccinated, and ten days for the unvaccinated, with affected students moving to distance learning, reports Sky News.

Schools will also have separate designated entrance and exit zones, and only one parent will be allowed to accompany their child directly outside the school building for drop offs and pick ups. Students’ temperatures will be taken as they leave at the end of the school day, but not on arrival.

Social distancing of one metre between each student is no longer a requirement in classrooms which lack the space, as long as other safety measures are observed. The Ministry of Education recommends keeping windows in classroom open, and some schools have invested in new ventilation systems, but it’s been left up to individual institutions to undertake such initiatives.