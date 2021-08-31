LATEST: What are the new rules for travel to Italy from the US and Canada?

The Ministry of Health has updated its latest guidance on its website to clarify certain aspects of the government’s latest travel ordinance, which comes into effect from Tuesday, August 31st, with changes in place for arrivals from several countries.

United States, Canada, Israel, and Japan:

The Ministry of Health website states that anyone who arrives from one of these countries or has passed through one of these countries in the past 14 days must now present:

Either a Covid-19 vaccination certification showing that they have completed a full vaccination cycle for at least 14 days, or a certification showing that they have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 180 days, from their local health authorities.

And negative results for a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test taken in the 72 hours before their arrival in Italy.

According to the website of the Italian embassy to Canada, it is possible to enter Italy without one of these items, but passengers who do so will be subject to a five-day quarantine, at the end of which they must take a test. The Ministry of Health website does not currently make reference to the situation of passengers who arrive from these countries without both items.

Arrivals from all the countries listed above are also required to fill out a passenger locator form.

The changes particularly affect US arrivals, who previously were able to enter the country without quarantining by presenting a Covid ‘green pass’ showing proof of vaccination, recent Covid-19 recovery, or a recent negative test result; and were not formerly required to produce an additional negative test result.

The Local has sought confirmation from the Ministry of Health as to what the situation is for non-vaccinated arrivals from the US, who are not currently referred to in the guidance on the website.

All other List D countries:

Albania, Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, Qatar, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland ( including Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus and excluding territories not belonging to the European continent), Republic of Korea, Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia, Singapore, United States of America, Ukraine , Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions.

Anyone who has arrived from or within the past 14 days passed through one of these countries, must in order to avoid quarantining on arrival in Italy present:

A Covid-19 vaccination certification showing that they have completed a full vaccination cycle for at least 14 days from their local health authorities.

And negative results for a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test taken in the 72 hours before their arrival in Italy.

In this case, the Ministry of Health makes clear that anyone who arrives in the country without one of these two items may stay, but will be required to quarantine for five days, at the end of which they will need to take a test.

UK arrivals must take their test in the 48 hours before their arrival in Italy, as opposed to 72 hours.

All arrivals from these countries will also need to fill out the passenger locator form.

The new rules kick in from today and will remain in force until October 25th.

We will be updating this page throughout the day with more updates when we get them.