Q&A: Your questions about Italy’s new travel rules answered

The Italian health ministry’s new travel ordinance came into force at the end of August, tightening restrictions on travel from some countries, and lifting them for others.

New restrictions on arrivals from the US, Canada, Japan and Israel mean they must now show proof of vaccination plus a negative test result (not one or the other as was previously required).

Meanwhile the quarantine requirement for UK travellers was lifted, providing they can also show proof of vaccination and a negative test result.

Below are some of the questions readers are asking most frequently following the latest changes.

Q: If I come to Italy from the US via another EU country, what rules apply to me?

A: If you’ve been in the US, Japan, Canada, or Israel in the 14 days before your arrival in Italy, you are subject to the US, Japan, Canada, and Israel travel rules, regardless of whether you plan to transit though a country for which Italy has less stringent entry requirements.

This holds true unless you’ve been in List D or List E country with stricter entry requirements in the 14 days before entering Italy, in which case you must follow Italy’s rules for those territories.

In short, you should look at where you’ve been or plan to go in the two weeks before your travel to Italy, and follow the strictest set of rules that apply to the countries you’ve passed through.

Q: What format does my vaccine certificate and negative test result need to be in?

A: You may present your Covid vaccination or recovery certificate and negative test result in either digital or paper format, according to the Italian health ministry’s latest travel ordinance. That means an email shown on your phone containing your test result and/or certificate will be accepted.

The documents will need to be in Italian, English, French or Spanish.

Q: I’m vaccinated, but I’m travelling with children who aren’t. What are the rules for us?

A: Children under six years of age are exempted from taking a pre-departure Covid test to enter Italy, according to the latest guidance from the Italian embassy in Washington; all children above this age must take the test, whether they are vaccinated or not.

The Local has sought clarification from the embassy as to what the quarantine rules are for unvaccinated minors travelling with adults who are in possession of Covid vaccination or recovery certificates.

Q: I’m fully vaccinated, but with mixed doses. Can I still travel to Italy?

A: To be valid for travel to Italy, your Covid vaccination certificate should have been issued by your local health authority, show that you completed your vaccination course at least 14 days before travel, and that both doses are from European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved vaccines.

Mixed vaccine doses are not uncommon in Italy, and there are no reports of residents who received mixed doses having trouble accessing Italy’s ‘green pass’.

However, The Local has sought confirmation from the Italian embassy to Washington that mixed dose vaccination certificates are accepted.

Q: Where should I quarantine when I get to Italy?

A: Travellers from the UK can quarantine anywhere they choose – you don’t need to go to a designated ‘Covid hotel’. Your own residence, a second home or holiday rental are all accepted places to self-isolate.

You can also quarantine at a friend’s house, but you should avoid close contact with anyone else living there (unless they are also prepared to observe quarantine).

Hotels and private accommodation advertised on booking sites are also acceptable places to isolate for the mandatory five days, but the managers/property owners may refuse. Contact the accommodation before booking to find out what its policy is.

Q: Can I spread my quarantine across different accommodation?

A: No. Wherever you decide to quarantine, you should go directly there when you arrive in Italy and settle in for the entire five days: moving from one location to another during your isolation period would be considered a breach of quarantine.

Q: Can I use public transport to get to my quarantine accommodation?

A: No. The current rules state that you must not take public transport from the airport or ferry terminal where you arrive in Italy. You’ll need to get to your destination privately, for instance in a rental car or a taxi.

A family member or friend can pick you up, provided that they come in their own car, but advice states that you should limit your contact with them as much as possible.

Q: How do I get tested to end quarantine?

A: Once your five-day isolation period is over, you can leave isolation in order to get a test, as long as you have not developed any Covid-19 symptoms and your local heath authority has not instructed you otherwise. Children under the age of six who have been quarantining are exempted from this requirement.

Whether the local health authority will book your test for you or you’ll need to organise your own via a private provider depends on the rules in each Italian region: ask your local area’s health authority (ASL) or the regional Covid helpline for advice.

You must continue avoiding contact with others until you receive confirmation of a negative result.

If you do get symptoms, you should remain in isolation and inform your local health authority.

See more details about getting a coronavirus test in Italy here.