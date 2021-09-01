Which Italian regions could face new restrictions in September?

Sicily was bumped up to the third of Italy’s four-tier restriction zones on Monday, after its rate of coronavirus infections and hospitalisations soared in recent weeks.

It is currently the only Italian region that does not have the least restricted ‘white’ zone status, though this is likely to change if infection rates continue to rise in other regions.

On July 22nd, the Italian government announced new criteria for determining whether a region should be returned to yellow zone status. Those are:

weekly infection rates of 50 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants

10 percent or more Covid patient occupancy of intensive care wards

15 percent or more Covid patient occupancy of general hospital wards

The figures for each region are published daily by Italy’s National Agency for Regional Health Services, or Agenas.

A move to the yellow zone is theoretically triggered if all three thresholds are simultaneously exceeded; however, the Ministry of Health previously delayed increasing restrictions on Sicily for more than a week after the region went over the limit on all three parameters, judging its hospital admission and ICU occupancy rates to be ‘steady’, despite being high.

Sardinia and Calabria are the two regions most at risk of following Sicily into the yellow zone, reports the Italian news site Fanpage.

As of Monday, Sardinia reportedly had 14% ICU and 13% general hospital ward occupancy rates, with 137 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants; narrowly skirting the maximum ICU threshold and exceeding the other two parameters.

Calabria had 17% ICU and 9% general hospital ward occupancy on Monday, just shy of the health ministry’s 10% limit.

Tuscany, Marche, Lazio and Umbria have middling figures, but nothing that would suggest they are at immediate risk of facing increased restrictions.

The regions which appear to run the lowest risk of being moved into higher tier restrictions are Valle d’Aosta, Veneto, the autonomous provinces and Bolzano and Trento, Piedmont, Molise, Lombardy, and Liguria.

All of these regions had lower than 5% Covid patient occupancy across their ICU and general hospitals wards as of Monday, according to figures reported by Fanpage. Valle d’Aosta had zero Covid hospitalisations, with all Covid patients isolating in their homes.

The white zone provides for very few restrictions, although masks are still required on public transport and in shops and other indoor public spaces, and a ‘green’ pass is required to gain access to certain spaces, including cinemas, museums and indoor sports venues, or to eat indoors at restaurants. From September 1st, the pass is also required to take interregional public transport and domestic flights.

Yellow zone restrictions require that masks are worn in all public spaces, including outdoors, and that restaurants may only seat a maximum of four people per table (unless the group is co-habiting) though indoor dining is allowed, according to the Health Ministry.

However there is no evening curfew, and travel between yellow and white zone regions is not restricted.