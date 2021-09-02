Reader question: What are the quarantine rules for unvaccinated children travelling to Italy?

Question: Following the changes to the rules on travel to Italy from the US, do kids who aren’t vaccinated have to quarantine on arrival or are they exempt?

Under revised entry rules, the Italian health ministry states that anyone entering Italy from the United States, Canada, Israel, or Japan or who has passed through one of these countries in the past 14 days must now present:

Either a Covid-19 vaccination certification showing that they have completed a full vaccination cycle for at least 14 days, or a certification showing that they have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 180 days, from their local health authorities.

And negative results for a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test taken in the 72 hours before their arrival in Italy.

Passengers arriving in Italy without both required documents will need to undergo a five-day quarantine, the Health Ministry confirmed to The Local on Tuesday.

But the rules are less clear when it comes to the quarantine requirements for children who cannot be vaccinated.

Several readers have contacted The Local in recent days to ask for clarification on the requirements for children travelling with adults who have the required proof of Covid vaccination or recovery.

There has been widespread confusion among travellers as the rules changed during peak tourism season. Some families are wondering whether or not their children will have to quarantine during their long-awaited Italian vacation, while others who live in Italy and are currently visiting relatives in the US say they are now concerned about what this means for the return to school in Italy in mid-September.

While under-12s cannot currently be vaccinated in Italy or in the US, unfortunately the new Italian rules do not specify requirements for minors who are unable to show proof of vaccination.

Children under six years of age are exempted from taking a pre-departure Covid test to enter Italy, according to the latest guidance from the Italian embassy in Washington. All children above this age must take the test, whether they are vaccinated or not.

Children under the age of 12 in Italy are not required to have the ‘certificazione verde or ‘green pass’, which since August 6th has been required to enter many cultural and leisure venues across Italy, and since September 1st has been required to access long-distance public transport, including interregional trains and domestic flights – so there is a precedent for exemptions for children.

The Local has requested clarification from the Italian Ministry of Health as to what the quarantine rules are for unvaccinated minors travelling with adults who are in possession of Covid vaccination or recovery certificates. We will update this article with any new information we receive.

