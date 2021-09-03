Ryanair announces new UK-Italy flight routes as travel recovery continues

Ryanair has announced several new routes between London and airports in Italian cities as it hailed the recovery of travel “to pre-Covid levels”.

The low-cost airline’s winter 2021 schedule will include flights from London Stansted to Trapani and Treviso, and from Luton to Naples and Turin.

The additions came after Ryanair and budget competitor Wizz Air both announced their “biggest ever” Italian domestic flight schedules in spring 2021.

The latest set of new routes were announced this week as the Italian government relaxed its entry rules for UK arrivals from Tuesday.

This means passengers can now enter Italy from the UK without following five-day quarantine and double-testing rules – as long as they can prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have tested negative before travel.

The rule change is expected to be a further boost for Italy’s tourism industry, which has enjoyed a better-than-expected summer season in 2021.

A study by Italian tourism and commerce agency CNA on Wednesday said the country attracted six million foreign visitors in July and August – a far lower number than in pre-pandemic years, but more than expected at the start of the season – as well as a record number of Italian holidaymakers travelling within their own country.

The agency said this was an “unexpected result” and attributed the rise in international tourism to “the positive effects of the ‘green pass’ health certificate’, Italian media reports.

Italy however remains on England’s travel ‘amber’ list, which means arrivals must take multiple PCR tests whether or not they are vaccinated, and also isolate for ten days if they are not viewed as fully vaccinated under the British government’s rules.

Ryanair this week also called on the UK government to scrap its PCR testing requirement for fully-vaccinated arrivals and to cut APD (air passenger duty) to give airlines and airports a boost.