How to find out the latest rules on travel to Italy from any country

Italy has recently updated its rules to simplify travel for several countries with high vaccination rates, and travel from within the EU is currently quarantine-free under the health pass system.

However, arrivals from many non-EU nations remain restricted, and some rules can change depending on your personal circumstances and vaccination status.

Wherever you’re coming from, there are many details of the requirements which you’ll want to check before setting off – the Foreign Ministry warns that rules can change at short notice.

Right now, the fastest and most reliable way to check exactly what the rules are in your case is to use this interactive questionnaire on Italian Foreign Ministry’s website-

This official website is available in English, and is kept up-to-date with full details of the changing Italian government travel rules for travel from each country.

You will be asked to indicate:

Your country of origin

Country(ies) you have travelled through in the last 14 days

Possession of citizenship of a country in the EU or Schengen area

Your residence status in Italy (if any).

After completing the form, you’ll be given information on any current restrictions in place for travel to Italy from your country, the documentation you will have to present and the conditions applied on your arrival.

For more information on the requirements for travel to Italy (in English):

Italian Foreign Ministry’s information page for Italian citizens returning from abroad and foreign citizens in Italy

Italian Foreign Ministry’s ‘safe travels’ website www.viaggiaresicuri.it

Italian Health Ministry’s travel information page.

You can also call the Italian coronavirus information line:

From Italy: 1500 (toll-free number)

From abroad: +39 0232008345 , +39 0283905385

Stay up to date with Italy’s travel rules by following The Local’s travel section and checking the Italian Health Ministry’s website (in English).

Please note The Local is unable to give advice on individual cases.