Italy to double fines for disabled parking space violations

The minimum penalty for illegally occupying a disabled parking space will increase from 85 to 168 euros, with the maximum fine set at 672 euros according to news agency Ansa.

Meanwhile individual municipalities will be offered incentives to allow disabled people to park free of charge in their standard ‘blue line’ paid parking spaces when no disabled parking is available, according to the trade publication Quattro Ruote.

The changes are part of a slate of reforms laid out in Italy’s new ‘infrastructure decree’, which was approved by the government on Thursday but won’t come into force until its official publication in Italy’s Government Gazette. This is expected to happen within the next few days.

Parliament then has 60 days to convert the proposed reforms into law.

READ ALSO: ‘Expect the unexpected’: What you need to know about driving in Italy

Other provisions contained in the decree include the creation of additional parking spaces for pregnant people and parents of children younger than two years old, often called ‘stalli rosa‘ or ‘pink spaces’ in Italian.

Investments in safety checks on railway infrastructures and dams will be sped up, and regions will be granted additional funds to step up inspections on public transport and enforce guidelines, according to news agency Dire.

Photo: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

The decree also provides for the foundation of a ‘Centre for innovation and sustainability in infrastructure and mobility’ to support the functions of Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility and implement projects proposed in the country’s post-pandemic National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), also referred to as the ‘recovery fund’.

READ ALSO: Fast trains and extended building bonus: How Italy’s EU recovery plan could affect you

The Pnrr is part of the European program known as Next Generation EU, a 750-billion-euro European recovery fund.

The plan has allocated 31.5 billion euros to develop a modern, sustainable transport infrastructure across all of Italy, according to the website of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance.