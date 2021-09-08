Italy set to make Covid ‘green pass’ mandatory in more workplaces

The Italian government is this week drawing up a new decree containing a requirement for employees in certain workplaces to show proof of vaccination, testing or recovery at workplaces under the certificazione verde or ‘green pass’ scheme.

No further details on the expansion had been confirmed on Wednesday, with the debate over the details of the decree continuing in parliament.

Cabinet ministers are set to meet on Thursday to finalise the decree, though it is not yet clear when the new rule would come into force.

Deputy Health Minister Andrea Costa previously said the ‘green pass’ should be made compulsory for staff “where the continuity of a service must be guaranteed, for example local public transport operators, employees of supermarkets and essential services, or those that have been operational during lockdown.”

The digital pass has been required since August 6th in order to enter many cultural and leisure venues across Italy, including museums, theatres, gyms, and indoor seating in restaurants.

From September 1st the digital pass became a requirement for teachers and other school staff, while healthcare workers in Italy were already legally required to be fully vaccinated before the pass was introduced.

Most political parties within Italy’s coalition government have voiced support for the scheme, as have trade unions and industry associations.

Italian employers’ confederation Confindustria has said it is in favour of making the green pass obligatory for private sector workers, but that the goverment must make Covid-testing free for employees.

Meanwhile the head of supermarket chain Conad said he was “very much in favour” of the move and that if employees don’t want the vaccine “I think the right thing would be [for them] to take unpaid leave”.

The governmen hopes the expansion of the scheme will help Italy reach the target of vaccinating 80 percent of the population over the age of 12 by the end of September. The current figure as of Tuesday stands at 72 percent, according to the latest government data.

The Italian government is also considering whether to make Covid vaccinations obligatory for the entire population amid the push to meet national immunisation targets this month.

