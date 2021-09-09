Italy set to release roadmap for workplace Covid ‘green pass’

Italy’s ‘green pass’ will be immediately extended to cleaning companies working in schools and to school canteen staff, as well as to external workers in contact with healthcare facilities, according to reports.

Following the government’s decision to make the health certificate mandatory for more workplaces, authorities are now making the final decisions on a new decree containing a requirement for employees in certain sectors to show proof of vaccination, testing or recovery at workplaces under the certificazione verde or ‘green pass’ scheme.

“It is a first step,” stated officials, as cabinet ministers are set to announce the complete timetable for making the Covid passport mandatory on Thursday, which is expected to be gradually rolled out until October.

Following those employees in schools and healthcare homes, the ‘green pass’ is due to then be extended to those working in places where it is already required by customers, including restaurateurs, waiters, barmen, managers of cinemas and theatres and sports instructors working in places such as swimming pools and gyms.

State employees and then, finally, private sector companies are next in line.

Drivers of local public transport will also be required to show their QR code as proof of meeting the ‘green pass’ requirements – as will those working on high-speed trains, ships, ferries and planes.

Workers in contact with the public, such as those behind the counter at train stations, may also have to follow the same protocol.

The final stage of the workplace health pass requirement is scheduled to encompass private sector workers, such as employees in large factories and also small and medium-sized businesses.

The slower approach to expanding the green pass isn’t unanimously backed, however.

Secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, told reporters that the public would prefer immediate and widespread coverage: “I ask the government to take into account the opinion of the majority of Italians, to go ahead with the extension of the green pass in the public and private sectors.”

Italian employers’ confederation Confindustria has previously said it is in favour of making the green pass obligatory for private sector workers, but that the government must make Covid-testing free for employees.

Currently, the authorities have made no pledges to offer free swabs to private sector employees, partly amid concerns that this would be a disincentive to get vaccinated.

Self-employed workers are not currently among the categories being considered for the ‘green pass’ extension, unless they need to access public administration, such as a lawyer entering court, for example.

Those with medical reasons for being exempt from getting vaccinated would need to undergo regular testing to enter their place of work – although the government hasn’t yet announced that swabs for this category will be free of charge as they are for school staff.

The digital pass has been required since August 6th in order to enter many cultural and leisure venues across Italy, including museums, theatres, gyms, and indoor seating in restaurants.

From September 1st the digital pass became a requirement for teachers and other school staff, while healthcare workers in Italy were already legally required to be fully vaccinated before the pass was introduced.

While the government is also considering whether to make Covid vaccinations obligatory for the entire population, it has pinned hopes on the scheme helping Italy reach the target of vaccinating 80 percent of the population over the age of 12 by the end of September.

The current figure as of Thursday stands at just under 73 percent, according to the latest government data.

For more information about the current coronavirus situation and health measures in Italy please see the Health Ministry’s website (in English).