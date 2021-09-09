Italy sets fines of up to €1,000 for breaking Covid ‘green pass’ workplace rules

Staff working in schools, universities and healthcare facilities who are found without a ‘green pass’ will be sanctioned with a fine ranging from €400 to €1,000, according to reports of the draft decree approved by the Council of Ministers on Thursday.

Punishment will be applied both to workers who do not have the certificazione verde or ‘green pass’ and to managers and employers who are in charge making checks.

Italy’s ‘green pass’ was made mandatory for cleaning companies and canteen staff working in schools and universities, as well as external workers in the healthcare sector.

READ ALSO: How Italy has tightened the ’green pass’ rules in September

“Until December 31st 2021, the end of the state of emergency, in order to protect public health, anyone accessing all the facilities of educational and training institutions must possess and be required to display the Covid-19 green certification,” read the draft decree on the extended Covid passport.

The new decree contains the requirement for employees in the educational and healthcare sectors to show proof of vaccination, testing or recovery at workplaces.

In education, it applies to anyone entering a school but not to students and those who are exempt from the vaccine.

As the new school year gets underway, reports showed that one third of all Covid-19 cases in August were detected in children and young people between 0-19 years old, caused by the spread of the Delta variant.

And while the ‘green pass’ is required for everyone entering schools, except students, schoolchildren in Italy could also be exempted from the requirement to wear a mask if the entire classroom is vaccinated.

READ ALSO: Italy to begin third dose rollout as Covid vaccination campaign nears its target

The digital pass has been required since August 6th in order to enter many cultural and leisure venues across Italy, including museums, theatres, gyms, and indoor seating in restaurants.

The scheme has faced some backlash, with a number of protests taking place in Italy, while police have raided the homes of protesters planning to demonstrate with violence.

Extending the Covid-19 health pass is a move by the government to encourage an uptake in vaccinations to reach the national target of vaccinating 80 percent of the population over the age of 12 by the end of September.

Just under 73 percent of the eligible Italian population have now been vaccinated, according to the latest government data.

Find the latest updates in our green pass news section and further details on the official website (currently only available in Italian).