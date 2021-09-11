Two killed as Tornado hits Italian tourist island

The whirlwind “hit and overturned six cars”, the agency said in a post on Facebook, with photographs showing one vehicle thrown against a house and another lying battered in a field.

It said an off-duty fireman was among the dead on the tiny volcanic outcrop, a tourist hotspot which lies closer to North Africa than Italy.

The wind ripped down a coastal road in seconds, according to media reports. “It was an apocalyptic sight,” an unnamed paramedic at the scene told ANSA news agency.

A hospital helicopter from nearby Lampedusa island was ready to provide assistance once the weather improved, it said.

Pantelleria, famed for its volcanic cliffs and hot spring waters, regularly attracts A-listers, from Sting to Giorgio Armani.