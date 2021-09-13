Italy sends over 100,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Iraq

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
Covid-19 vaccines

Share this article
Italy sends over 100,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Iraq
Palestine receives a donation of 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in August 2021. Photo: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

Iraq on Sunday received a donation of more than 100,000 AstraZeneca doses against Covid-19 from Italy via vaccine-sharing facility Covax, the UN children's agency UNICEF said.

More than four million people in Iraq, or around 10 percent of its 40 million inhabitants, have received at least one coronavirus vaccine jab, according to the health ministry.

Healthcare workers say they are battling not just the coronavirus but also widespread scepticism over vaccines, as a result of misinformation and public mistrust in the state.

Iraq on Sunday received “100,800 (doses) of the AstraZeneca vaccine… the first delivery from a pledge of 15 million doses to be donated to Covax by Italy”, according to a statement from UNICEF, which works jointly with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Italy has pledged to donate 15 million doses of the anti-Covid vaccine to low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2021, mainly through the Covax program.

Covax is backed by WHO, the Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and it aims to ensure equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, particularly to low-income countries.

Italy’s donations began in August, and so far more than 4 million doses have been allocated, according to a press release published by Italy’s foreign ministry on Wednesday.

“One of the first countries to receive the donated doses will be Vietnam, to which 800,000 will be delivered in a few days,” said the ministry. Other countries due to receive vaccines from Italy in the near future are Albania, Indonesia, Iran, Lebanon, Libya, and Yemen.

The donation made on Sunday is Iraq’s third vaccine delivery under the Covax program.

JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP

Iraq’s public health system, already worn down by decades of war, under-investment and corruption, has struggled to cope with the pandemic.

“In WHO, we believe that we are only safe when we all are safe, and we will control this pandemic only when all people eligible for the vaccine have been vaccinated,” said Ahmed Zouiten, WHO’s Iraq representative.

Iraq began its vaccination campaign in March, using the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm jabs.

The country has officially registered more than 1.9 million coronavirus cases, and almost 21,500 deaths since the start of its outbreak.

Measures such as social distancing and mask-wearing are widely ignored.

Two deadly fires this year in Covid-19 hospital units, one killing more than 80 people in Baghdad in April and another costing at least 60 lives in July in Nasiriyah, southern Iraq, have sparked outrage among the population.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Italy sees Covid infection rate fall for first time in nine weeks

Italy sees Covid infection rate fall for first time in nine weeks

COMPARED: How Covid vaccination rules for children differ around Europe

COMPARED: How Covid vaccination rules for children differ around Europe

Reader question: When will Italy recognise the Indian-produced AstraZeneca vaccine?
FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: When will Italy recognise the Indian-produced AstraZeneca vaccine?

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

Covid-19: Italy says 70 percent of population vaccinated with first dose is ‘comforting’

Covid vaccine bookings halted in Rome as hackers shut down regional government websites

Vaccine bookings affected as hackers shut down Rome region’s website

OPINION: Covid passports are Italy’s only choice – but they must be a right, not a privilege