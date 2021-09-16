Almost all hospitalised Covid-19 patients in Italy are unvaccinated, says health watchdog

The report, published on Thursday, said offical data confirmed the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19 and that they had so far reduced deaths in Italy by 96.3%, hospitalizations by 93.4% and intensive care admissions by 95.7%.

The overall health situation improved in the week of September 8-14, the report said, as the number of new cases dropped by 14.7%, deaths were down 6.7%, the number of people in quarantine dropped 8.8%, hospital cases fell 3.3% and the number of patients in intensive care was down 1.6%.

“The gradual increase in vaccination coverage and individuals’ adherence to correct behaviour has made it possible to contain the fourth wave, and the new cases and hospitalizations have finally begun to decline”, wrote Gimbe head Nino Cartabellotta in the report.

“However, with autumn upon us and the reopening of schools for 9.4 million people, in addition to the under 12s who have not yet received even one dose of the vaccine, there is a risk of a resumption of the circulation of the virus and an increase in hospitalizations, with consequent limitations in assistance to non-Covid-19 patients “

In area medica e in terapia intensiva vengono ricoverate quasi esclusivamente persone non vaccinate, in tutte le fasce di età#COVID19 #GIMBE pic.twitter.com/Kp7ccqPIUy — Nino Cartabellotta (@Cartabellotta) September 16, 2021

The report also noted that the number of first vaccine doses administered in Italy continued to slow over the past seven days (by -200,000 compared to the previous week) and warned that millions of people remain completely unvaccinated, with the number particularly high among the over-50s.

Overall 3.9 million aged 50 (14.4%) have not yet completed the vaccination cycle, data showed, with significant regional differences: the highest being 17% in Calabria, compared to a low of 6.7% in neighbouring Puglia. Of these, three million have not received a first dose.

The Italian government is expected on Thursday to pass a decree making the Covid-19 health pass compulsory for all employees in both the public and private sector, as part of a series of moves aimed at increasing vaccination coverage.

The government has also confirmed that it is considering making Covid vaccinations obligatory amid the final push to meet immunisation targets this month.

A decision on obligatory jabs is expected by the end of September, and will partly depend on what percentage of the population can be persuaded to get the jab voluntarily by that date.

Italy aims to have 80 percent of the population over 12 years old fully vaccinated by September 30th.

The current figure as of Thursday stands at just under 75 percent, according to the latest government data.