EXPLAINED: How Italy will enforce the new ‘green pass’ rules in all workplaces

Italy’s Council of Ministers on Thursday made the country’s Covid-19 health certificate obligatory for all employees in both the public and private sectors in a bid to boost vaccination coverage and keep infection rates down.

The law, which will require all workers to show that they are vaccinated, recovered or have proof of a recent negative coronavirus test, will come into effect on October 15th. READ ALSO: Italy extends Covid ‘green pass’ requirement to all workplaces “We’re extending the ‘green pass’ obligation to the entire world of work, both public and private,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza told a press conference after the government took the decision on Thursday evening. “And we’re doing it for two basic reasons: to make these places safer and make our vaccination campaign stronger,” Speranza said. Here’s how the new rules will be implemented in practice, according to the new decree.

How will workplaces check?

Employers must now develop operating procedures to ensure they are in compliance with the rules, with the obligation to perform random checks while prioritising mass controls at key entry times

As school staff are already subject to the green pass requirement, the Education Ministry has already developed a centralised database for schools to enter their employees’ green pass status and avoid having to perform daily staff checks, though checks still need to be conducted separately for external workers and parents.

Exactly how the platform works is unclear, but Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi has said it fully protects staff privacy, and it’s conceivable that other workplaces may want to use a similar system.

Are there any exemptions?

Employees who are unable to receive a coronavirus vaccine due to a certified medical condition are exempt from the requirement to produce a green pass to go to work.

Private sector lawyers (not those employed by the state) conducting a trial “and other defenders, consultants, experts and other magistrates’ assistants who do not work for the justice system” as well as “witnesses and parties to the trial” do not require the green pass to enter court and other judicial offices, according to the text of the new decree – though they will need it in other work contexts, such as to enter a law firm.

Otherwise, the pass is required for “anyone who carries out a work activity” in the private sector, all employees of the state, and anyone on an external contract who works in public administration.

The requirement is extended to the Presidency of the Republic, the Chamber, the Senate, and the Constitutional Court, but as such a decree can not automatically be applied to constitutional bodies, it will be up to the institutions themselves to decide how to implement it, reports Rai.

A school janitor who attempted to bypass the rules in early September by downloading a self-certification form from the internet claiming the requirement violated her constitutional freedoms was sent home by the school principal, according to the news daily La Stampa.

What are the penalties for failing to produce the certificate?

The new decree states that those who fail to produce a green pass can not be fired, but they could be fined or suspended without pay..

All employees across the public and private sectors who fail to produce a pass face penalties of between €600 and €1,500, and salaries will be frozen from the first day that they are without the certificate. Employers are subject to fines of between €400 and €1,000 for failing to uphold the rules, according to news site Tgcom 24.

Public sector workers without the pass will be marked down for unauthorised absence from day one and will be officially suspended without pay after five consecutive days of failing to produce the pass, while private sector workers will simply be listed as absent without pay until they display the certificate.

Does the law also apply to the self-employed?

Any self-employed person who enters a workplace without a pass faces the same fines as all other workers, says Tgcom 24 – although obviously there’s no employer to freeze their pay or suspend their contract.

In the absence of other information, it can be assumed that co-working spaces made up of self-employed workers will be subject to the same requirements as all other work places, with the spaces’ managers responsible for conducting checks.

How will this work for the unvaccinated?

Unvaccinated workers without medical exemptions will need to take regular tests at their own expense unless their workplace decides to provide them for free.

However, a price cap of €15 euros for adults and €8 for minors has been imposed for pharmacy-administered rapid antigen tests to make them more affordable for workers, while those medically unable to get vaccinated (who in any case are not required to produce a green pass) can be tested for free.

Following a recommendation from Italy’s Scientific Technical Committee, negative molecular PCR test results are now valid for 72 hours, while antigen test results remain valid for 48 hours.

How long will the requirement be in place?

All green pass obligations are in theory due to expire on December 21st, 2021, along with Italy’s ongoing state of emergency.

In practice, the state of emergency may well be extended, as has repeatedly happened in the past to address the ongoing pandemic, in which case the green pass requirements are also likely to be extended.