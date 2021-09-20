EXPLAINED: Who can access a third dose of the Covid vaccine in Italy?

Italy began its rollout of third Covid-19 vaccine doses on Monday, after health minister Roberto Speranza confirmed the campaign’s start date following a meeting with coronavirus emergency commissioner Francesco Figliuolo last week.

“As of today, throughout Italy we start administering the additional dose to the most vulnerable,” Speranza told news outlets on Monday.

“This is an important step forward in providing protection to those with weaker immune systems. Once again, thanks to all health workers”.

Here’s what we know about how the booster rollout will work.

Who can get the vaccine?

The doses will be offered first to those with suppressed immune systems – some three million people in Italy, news agency Ansa reports.

There are ten categories of people who qualify, according to a circular published by the health ministry on September 14th. They include AIDs patients and those on dialysis for renal failure, as well as cancer patients and transplant recipients.

After that, Figliuolo told Italian news media on Monday, “the green light will presumably be given to care home workers, the over 80s, and the health professionals who are on the front line”.

How do you get the vaccine?

The process will vary depending on where you live. Many immunocompromised Italians who fall into the health ministry’s ten categories will be called in by their local health authority (ASL) or the hospital treating them, while others will be summoned by the family doctor, reports the news outlet Il Sole 24 Ore.

Others may need to take the initiative to call a vaccination centre and book the shot for themselves, attesting to their health condition via a self-certification form and bringing their green pass or vaccination certificate with them.

As with the rest of Italy’s immunisation campaign, the third dose rollout is being managed by regional authorities – so while the whole country was given the go-ahead to start administering the shots from Monday, different regions will be running the effort at their own pace.

As of Monday morning, Lazio, Puglia, Lombardy, Veneto and Tuscany were among the regions that had got started on administering the doses, according to the national broadcaster Rai.

How soon after your second dose can you get the vaccine?

For immunosuppressed people, the third vaccine can be administered 28 days after the second dose – and should be given as soon as possible after that point, according to the health ministry’s latest guidance.

Boosters for all other categories, meanwhile, should be administered at least six months after the second shot.

Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

Which vaccines will be used?

Only the two mRNA vaccines currently approved for use in the EU – that’s the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine and the Moderna Spikevax vaccine – will be used for the booster, according to the health ministry.

The Pfizer vaccine will be used for patients aged 12 and up, and Moderna can be used for patients who are 18 and older.

How effective is the booster?

A recent study conducted by the Israeli healthcare provider Maccabi reportedly showed that a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is 86% effective in preventing infections in over-60s.

Will the entire population be offered a third dose?

While infectious disease experts in Italy agree that booster shots are necessary for higher-risk groups, some say they remain unsure if a third dose will be necessary for the entire population.

“I am in favour of a third dose, starting with the immunosuppressed and then, 9-12 months after the end of the vaccination cycle with two doses, also for the rest of the population”, Massimo Andreoni, head of Infectious Disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, told Ansa in mid-September.

The administration of third vaccine doses are supported by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which stated in its latest September report that the provision of additional shots should “remain the current priority” in the EU and EEA.

Other health experts, however, say that a third dose doesn’t appear to be immediately necessary for those outside the most vulnerable categories, and argue that offering first doses to populations that remain largely unvaccinated should be the priority of western governments.

What are other countries doing?

The first countries to begin offering third doses of a Covid vaccine included Israel and the United States, while the UK is set to begin administering third doses this week.

In Europe, countries including France and Austria began offering booster shots in late August. Many other EU countries say they’re still awaiting further data before they make a decision.