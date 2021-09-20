Italian expression of the day: ‘Lavata di capo’

<p>A <em>lavata di capo</em> – literally, wash of the head – might sound like a lovely experience, especially when you’ve been craving a trip to the salon after months of pandemic lockdown.</p><p>But if you’re ever summoned for one, don’t expect to be met with aromatic hair products and an offer of a scalp massage.</p><p>A <em>lavata di capo</em> (or <em>lavata di testa</em>) is Italian for a roasting, a dressing down, a big scolding – usually from a superior to a subordinate.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>La professoressa mi ha appena dato una lavata di capo!</em>The teacher just gave me an earful!</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Ho avuto una bella lavata di capo per colpa tua.</em>I got a real roasting thanks to you.</p><p><img src="https://media.giphy.com/media/3ohA30XvreL1mQjooE/giphy.gif" /></p><p>The idea behind the expression, according to the <a href="https://dizionari.corriere.it/dizionario-modi-di-dire/C/capo.shtml#4" target="_blank" rel="noopener">dictionary</a>, is that in washing someone’s head you can scrub away all their bad thoughts and behaviour.</p><p>The closest we have in English might be the old-fashioned exclamation ‘wash your mouth out’ for someone who’s been using dirty language or saying something blasphemous or disrespectful.</p><p>Another fun alternative to <em>lavata di capo</em> is <em>ramanzina, </em>occasionally spelt <em>romanzina</em>.</p><p>This <a href="https://accademiadellacrusca.it/it/consulenza/ramanzina-e-romanzina/1065" target="_blank" rel="noopener">apparently</a> stems from <em>romanzo</em> – a novel – and is rooted the idea that you’re being lectured via a long and boring story. It’s a bit less severe than <em>lavata di capo</em> – more of a reprimand or an admonition than a tongue-lashing.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Non le serve un'altra ramanzina.</em>She doesn’t need another lecture.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Ha beccato una ramanzina dalla madre.</em>He got a scolding from his mother.</p><p><img src="https://c.tenor.com/FSzqW9_6wRAAAAAC/happydance-educate.gif" alt="Happydance Educate GIF - Happydance Educate Learn GIFs" /></p><p>Next time you go to the hairdressers, make sure it hasn’t been too long since you last tended to your split ends – otherwise you can expect a <em>lavata di capo</em> or at the least a <em>ramanzina</em> along with your <em>lavaggio dei capelli</em>.</p><p><strong>Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>
