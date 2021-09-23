LATEST: Everything you need to know about travel between the USA and Italy

Travel from the USA to Italy

Travel from the USA to Italy is permitted for tourism purposes, though the rules were marginally tightened when Italy released its latest travel ordinance on August 31st.

Passengers arriving in Italy from the US now need to produce both a Covid vaccination or recovery certificate and a negative test result to avoid having to quarantine on arrival.

Vaccinated travellers/those who have recovered from Covid in the past six months

– can travel to Italy for any reason and do not need to quarantine, provided they show proof of vaccination or an official recovery certificate, and a negative Covid test result less than 72 hours old at the border. All arrivals will also need to fill out the passenger locator form before leaving the US.

Vaccination can be proved with a CDC vaccine card or any official vaccination certificate in Italian, English, French or Spanish. A recovery certificate must be provided in Italian (via an official sworn translation if necessary) to be accepted, according to a circular published to the Ministry of Health’s website.

Unvaccinated travellers/those without a recovery certificate

– can still travel to Italy for any purpose, including tourism, but will have to quarantine on arrival. They must still produce a negative test result less than 72 hours old at the border, and fill out the passenger locator form mentioned above.

The quarantine period lasts five days, and travellers leaving quarantine will need to get a negative Covid test result from a pharmacy before they can interact with people again.

The quarantine can be done at a private home, holiday rental, or hotel, though if you plan to stay in someone else’s commercial accommodation you should double check that they’re happy to host a guest who needs to self-isolate.

You can also quarantine at a friend’s house, but you should avoid close contact with anyone else living there (unless they are also prepared to observe quarantine).

Both rapid antigen tests and molecular PCR tests are accepted in Italy for entry into the country and for leaving quarantine.

Photo: Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

To count as fully vaccinated, travellers must

Have received a vaccine that is approved by the European Medicines Agency – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson. The Italian authorities have still not officially approved the Indian-produced Covishield vaccine.

Have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks after the second injection for double-dose vaccines or for two weeks after a single shot for people who had the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccination certificate/vaccine card should contain

The holder’s name, surname, and date of birth.

The type and batch of each vaccine administered.

The date(s) on which the vaccine(s) were administered.

The name of the State and the health authority that issued the certificate.

A recovery certificate should contain “information about the holder’s past SARS-CoV-2 infection, following a positive test” and the date of the holder’s first positive Covid test, as well as the holder’s full name and date of birth and the name of the State and the health authority that issued the certificate.

In Italy

Once in Italy, a ‘green pass’ or its equivalent is required for access to venues including tourist and cultural sites, sports matches, indoor seating in bars and restaurants, and long-distance train, ferry, and domestic air travel.

The green pass proves that the holder has been vaccinated with at least one dose, has recovered from Covid in the last six months, or has tested negative within the last 48 hours (for rapid antigen tests) or 72 hours (for PCR tests).

In all cases, the CDC vaccine card should be accepted in lieu of the Italian health certificate, although there have been some reports of train conductors refusing to let passengers board without an actual green pass – so if it’s really important to catch a particular train, you might want to pay for a rapid antigen test.

These are available at most pharmacies, and are currently capped at €15 for adults and €8 for minors. Your green pass will be valid for 48 hours from the time of your negative test result.

It is not currently possible to convert your CDC vaccine card to an Italian green pass without first being present in Italy.

The process varies from region to region and between local health authorities, can easily take a couple of weeks, and is targeted at Italian citizens and residents staying in the country long term – so it’s not really worth attempting this if you’re just in the country as a tourist.

Photo: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

From Italy to the USA

After a lopsided summer in which Americans could holiday in Italy, but Italian people could not holiday in the USA, the USA has announced that its borders will be reopening from the beginning of November – no exact date was given.

The US announced on Monday that it would reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers, provided they undergo testing and contact tracing.

Further details are expected in the next few days.

The US government also advises its own citizens against visiting Italy – this is advice not a ban, but can affect travel insurance, so check your policy before travelling.

Americans living in Italy

The recent changes in Italian rules affect US citizens living in Italy who had planned a trip home to see friends or family.

The US allows its own citizens to enter regardless of vaccination status, but anyone aged two years and older must provide either a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three days of travel or documentation from a licensed health care provider of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days prior to travel.

American residents in Italy are subject to the same entry requirements as all other travellers, so must produce a vaccination or recovery certificate and a negative test result in order to avoid quarantining on return.