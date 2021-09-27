Update: Italy recognises Indian-produced Covishield vaccine for travel

Previously Italy had only recognised the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) – AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty), Moderna (Spikevax), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) – meaning that only those immunised with one of the four vaccines were considered fully vaccinated when entering the country.

In a circular issued on September 23rd, the health ministry stated that it now recognises the equivalence of the following Covid-19 vaccines to those already listed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA):

Covishield (Serum Institute of India);

R-CoVI (R-Pharm);

Covid-19 vaccine recombinant (Fiocruz).

Italy is the 19th European. country to recognise Coishield, after Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

The move means that those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with these vaccines can now enter Italy without being subject to the entry ban, through restrictions as testing or quarantine may apply.

Additionally, those immunised with the jab may now be eligible to request an Italian green pass once in the country, and can in any case use their proof of vaccination abroad as an equivalent document.

“It should be noted that these vaccines are also considered valid for the issuing of the Covid-19 green certification for Italian citizens (including residents abroad) to their cohabiting family members and to foreign citizens residing in Italy for reasons of work or study, regardless of whether they are registered with the National Health Service, as well as all subjects registered in any capacity to the National Health Service who have been vaccinated abroad against SARS-CoV-2,” the circular states.

“The vaccination certificates issued by foreign national health authorities, as a result of vaccination with vaccines authorized by EMA or with the equivalent vaccines mentioned above, are considered as equivalent to the Covid-19 green certification for the purposes provided for by law.”

READ ALSO: Reader question: Can I convert my foreign vaccination certificate into an Italian Covid green pass?

Depending on which country you travel from, testing and quarantine requirements may still apply.

At present, the Italian Foreign Ministry’s website states: “People entering/returning to Italy from Brazil, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, or after a stay/transit in Brazil, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka in the previous 14 days, are subject to specific containment measures, with few exceptions.”

The requirements in place for travellers from these countries include a ten-day quarantine period and three negative test results.

Travellers from countries including the UK, US and Canada currently do not face quarantine requirements in Italy if they can show proof of full vaccination – now including with Covishield – as well as a negative test result on arrival.

Find more information about the current coronavirus-related restrictions on travel to Italy on the Foreign Ministry’s website (in English).