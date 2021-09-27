Italian word of the day: ‘Piano’

<p>Musicians will know that what anglophones call a ‘piano’ here in Italy is often referred to by its full name, <em>pianoforte</em> – literally, a soft-loud, because it can do both.</p><p>And we’ve <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20200219/italian-expression-of-the-day-piano-piano/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">previously</a> talked about using <em>piano</em> or <em>pian piano</em> as an adverb to mean softly, gently, slowly, or little by little.</p><p>But did you know that the noun <em>piano</em> has multiple other meanings besides that of a musical instrument?</p><p>To start with, a <em>piano</em> can be a 'plan' (after a while of studying Italian you’ll notice a pattern of replacing our ‘pl’s with ‘pi’s, or vice versa – so a plaza is a <em>piazza</em> and a plate a <em>piatto</em>, etc.).</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Non devono scoprire il piano.</em>They mustn't uncover the plan.</p><p><img src="https://media.giphy.com/media/KBoE5XAunRNXTlUhjo/giphy.gif" /></p><p>The second meaning of <em>piano</em> you should know is ‘floor’. Not literally <em>the</em> floor (for that you want <em>pavimento</em>) but storeys in a building: a <em>primo piano</em> is the first floor, <em>secondo piano</em> the second floor, etc.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Vive al terzo piano con Lorenzo.</em>She lives on the third floor with Lorenzo.</p><p>Note that Italy uses European floor numbering, so the <em>primo piano</em> is the first floor off the ground. Ground level is <em>piano terra</em> – literally, ground floor.</p><p><img src="https://media.giphy.com/media/3orifi5f91s56ZSvAI/giphy.gif" /></p><p>Finally, <em>piano</em> has various technical meanings in the fields of photography and cinematography to denote different types of shots and framing.</p><p>A <em>piano americano</em> – American shot – is what is known in English as a <a href="https://www.nfi.edu/cowboy-shot/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">cowboy shot</a>. It frames the subject from the knees or mid-thigh up to their head, and is so-called because it was widely used in Westerns to make sure the cowboy’s holster got into the frame.</p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Bandolero_1968_2.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="489" class="size-full wp-image-657262" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">A cowboy shot. Source: <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Westerns#/media/File:Bandolero!_1968_2.jpg" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Wikicommons</a>.</span></div><p>The version you’re most likely to come across outside of a film shoot is the <em>primo piano</em> – in this context meaning not ‘first floor’ but ‘close up’.</p><p>I first encountered this one while teaching myself Italian by watching the comedy series Boris, about the antics of the cast and crew behind the hammy medical soap opera <em>Gli occhi del cuore 2</em> (‘Eyes of the Heart 2’).</p><p>“<em>Userò gli occhi del cuore</em> – I will use the eyes of the heart,” the theme song goes, “<em>per capire i tuoi segreti, per capire cosa pensi, nei tuoi primi piani intensi</em>… to learn your secrets, to learn what you’re thinking, in your intense close-ups”.</p><p>https://youtu.be/I2QoHoNZts8</p><p>So if you’ve got a plan to take a close-up of your piano – <em>il piano di fare un primo piano del piano</em> – you could find yourself in for quite the <em>sciolilingua</em> (tonguetwister).</p><p><strong>Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>
