What changes in October if you’re travelling between Italy and the UK

<p>At present, if you travel to England from an amber list country such as Italy you must take a pre-departure Covid test, then book and pay for a Day 2 test. </p><div id="article-body"><section subscriptions-section="content"><div id="premium-container"><p>Fully vaccinated arrivals can leave it there, but those unvaccinated must quarantine for 10 days and pay for further tests. You also need to be ‘fully vaccinated’ by UK standards (more on that below).</p><p><strong>Q&A: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210901/qa-your-questions-about-italys-new-travel-rules-answered/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Answers to your questions about Italy’s travel rules</a></strong></p><p>From Monday, October 4th, however, this changes.</p><p>The announced rule change is for England, if you are travelling to<span> </span><a href="https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-international-travel-quarantine/pages/red-amber-and-green-list-countries/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Scotland</a>,<span> </span><a href="https://gov.wales/rules-foreign-travel-and-wales-coronavirus-covid-19-html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Wales</a><span> </span>or<span> </span><a href="https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-advice" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Northern Ireland</a>, click on the relevant country link.</p><p>The UK government is doing away with its amber list and having only green or red – all European countries are on the green list.</p><p>For those countries such as Switzerland, Norway, Austria and Germany who were on the green list under the old system, the rules remain the same for fully vaccinated arrivals but have become more strict for those who are not vaccinated.</p><p>Here’s<span> </span><a href="https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-amber-and-green-list-rules-for-entering-england" target="_blank" rel="noopener">what the new rules say</a>:</p><p><b>Vaccinated arrivals</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fully vaccinated arrivals will no longer need to take a test in Italy and show it before boarding the train/plane/ferry.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crucially, however, you will still need to book and pay for the Day 2 test in England, and this must be done before leaving Italy.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At the border you will need to show the Passenger Locator Form, and this cannot be completed without a booking reference number for a Day 2 test.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">These tests have a byzantine booking system and are frequently infuriatingly expensive – find the full breakdown on booking </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210805/how-to-book-that-day-two-covid-19-test-if-youre-travelling-from-france-to-the-uk/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HERE</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Day 2 test is required even if you are spending less than two days in England (we know, it makes no sense to us either).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The UK government has said that in future Day 2 tests could be the cheaper antigen (lateral flow) tests rather than PCR tests, but there is no firm start date for this policy.</span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/000_9LF6FN-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" class="size-full wp-image-657507" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Photo: Joel Saget/AFP</span></p><p><b>Unvaccinated arrivals </b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">People who are not vaccinated (or who do not meet the UK government definition of vaccinated) will have to quarantine for 10 days on arrival. This can be done at a private home and you do not need to go to a hotel.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In addition, you will have to book and pay for both a Day 2 test and a Day 8 test before leaving.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There is an option to pay extra for a Day 5 test and end quarantine early, but be warned that quarantine does not end on Day 5, it only ends when the test results arrive. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Many readers have reported long delays in getting test results leaving them spending 9 or 10 days in quarantine anyway, but having paid more for an extra test.</span></p><p><b>Who is ‘vaccinated’?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The UK government accepts people as ‘fully vaccinated’ if they have received either Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines and received their final dose at least 14 days before arrival.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Italian or EU vaccination certificate is accepted as proof at the border.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After a confusing period, the UK government </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210922/update-uk-says-european-travellers-with-mixed-covid-doses-do-count-as-fully-vaccinated/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">now accepts as fully vaccinated</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> people who had a ‘mixed dose’, eg: one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However people who only received a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – as is standard practice in Italy and other European countries – do not count as vaccinated.</span></p><p><b>From the UK to Italy</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The travel rules coming into Italy from the UK remain unchanged since the last </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210829/what-will-change-when-italy-eases-rules-from-travel-from-uk/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">update</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> at the beginning of September.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fully-vaccinated travellers arriving from the UK no longer have to undergo a 5-day quarantine upon arrival to Italy. However, they have to show a negative Covid-19 test result and proof of vaccination.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Italy recognises </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210723/can-tourists-use-italys-covid-health-pass-to-access-museums-concerts-and-indoor-dining/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">proof of vaccination issued by the UK’s NHS</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> both for entry to the country and in place of the ‘green pass’ within Italy to access museums, concerts and other venues.</span></p><p><strong>You can keep up with the latest updates via our homepage or<span> </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/tag/travel-news/">travel news</a><span> </span>section.</strong></p></div></section></div>
