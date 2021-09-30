FOR MEMBERS

What changes in October if you’re travelling between Italy and the UK

The Local Italy
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
Travel newsUK and Italy

Share this article
What changes in October if you’re travelling between Italy and the UK
Travellers should be aware of some upcoming changes ahead of trips to the UK from Italy. Photo: Niklas Hallen/AFP
The Local Italy
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

Monday, October 4th heralds a relaxation of the UK government's travel rules for arrivals from the EU - but be aware that there are still restrictions and testing requirements in place.

At present, if you travel to England from an amber list country such as Italy you must take a pre-departure Covid test, then book and pay for a Day 2 test. 

Fully vaccinated arrivals can leave it there, but those unvaccinated must quarantine for 10 days and pay for further tests. You also need to be ‘fully vaccinated’ by UK standards (more on that below).

Q&A: Answers to your questions about Italy’s travel rules

From Monday, October 4th, however, this changes.

The announced rule change is for England, if you are travelling to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, click on the relevant country link.

The UK government is doing away with its amber list and having only green or red – all European countries are on the green list.

For those countries such as Switzerland, Norway, Austria and Germany who were on the green list under the old system, the rules remain the same for fully vaccinated arrivals but have become more strict for those who are not vaccinated.

Here’s what the new rules say:

Vaccinated arrivals

Fully vaccinated arrivals will no longer need to take a test in Italy and show it before boarding the train/plane/ferry.

Crucially, however, you will still need to book and pay for the Day 2 test in England, and this must be done before leaving Italy.

At the border you will need to show the Passenger Locator Form, and this cannot be completed without a booking reference number for a Day 2 test.

These tests have a byzantine booking system and are frequently infuriatingly expensive – find the full breakdown on booking HERE.

The Day 2 test is required even if you are spending less than two days in England (we know, it makes no sense to us either).

The UK government has said that in future Day 2 tests could be the cheaper antigen (lateral flow) tests rather than PCR tests, but there is no firm start date for this policy.

Photo: Joel Saget/AFP

Unvaccinated arrivals 

People who are not vaccinated (or who do not meet the UK government definition of vaccinated) will have to quarantine for 10 days on arrival. This can be done at a private home and you do not need to go to a hotel.

In addition, you will have to book and pay for both a Day 2 test and a Day 8 test before leaving.

There is an option to pay extra for a Day 5 test and end quarantine early, but be warned that quarantine does not end on Day 5, it only ends when the test results arrive. 

Many readers have reported long delays in getting test results leaving them spending 9 or 10 days in quarantine anyway, but having paid more for an extra test.

Who is ‘vaccinated’?

The UK government accepts people as ‘fully vaccinated’ if they have received either Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines and received their final dose at least 14 days before arrival.

The Italian or EU vaccination certificate is accepted as proof at the border.

After a confusing period, the UK government now accepts as fully vaccinated people who had a ‘mixed dose’, eg: one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer.

However people who only received a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – as is standard practice in Italy and other European countries – do not count as vaccinated.

From the UK to Italy

The travel rules coming into Italy from the UK remain unchanged since the last update at the beginning of September.

Fully-vaccinated travellers arriving from the UK no longer have to undergo a 5-day quarantine upon arrival to Italy. However, they have to show a negative Covid-19 test result and proof of vaccination.

Italy recognises proof of vaccination issued by the UK’s NHS both for entry to the country and in place of the ‘green pass’ within Italy to access museums, concerts and other venues.

You can keep up with the latest updates via our homepage or travel news section.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Update: Italy recognises Indian-produced Covishield vaccine for travel

Update: Italy recognises Indian-produced Covishield vaccine for travel

LATEST: Everything you need to know about travel between the USA and Italy
FOR MEMBERS

LATEST: Everything you need to know about travel between the USA and Italy

UPDATE: UK says European travellers with mixed Covid doses do now count as ‘fully vaccinated’

UPDATE: UK says European travellers with mixed Covid doses do now count as ‘fully vaccinated’

US to lift travel ban for fully vaccinated passengers from Europe

US to lift travel ban for fully vaccinated passengers from Europe

Travellers from Europe to England face fewer Covid tests as UK eases border rules

Passport stamps: What British residents in the EU need to know when crossing borders

Italy’s tourism industry reports better-than-expected summer season ‘thanks to Covid health pass’

Ryanair announces new UK-Italy flight routes as travel recovery continues