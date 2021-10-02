Six essential articles for living in Italy

We’ve been mainly covering Covid-19 related issues over the last year but we’ve realised readers have needed information on a whole range of topics related to life in Italy that often get buried amid practical information about vaccines, green passes and travel updates.

So to give you flavour of the subjects we usually focus on, here’s a selection of six articles our readers have found essential.

Firstly here’s a look at how many people become Italian each year, where they come from and how they qualify.

Sunshine, good food, and breathtakingly beautiful sights are all guaranteed when you move to Italy. Unfortunately, so is a big pile of paperwork. Here’s an article on the five most essential pieces of paperwork you’ll need when moving to Italy.

Getting your tessera sanitaria as a foreign resident in Italy isn’t easy at the best of times. Where’s all the official information? And do you really have to go to the office in person – twice? Here’s how to apply for or renew it.

If you’re looking to make improvements to your Italian property, there are generous sums of state aid available for renovations that you might be able to access.

So you’ve found your dream home in Italy and you’re ready to make an offer? Here are a few pointers on what you definitely shouldn’t do next.

The Italian language famously has a large number of verb tenses. We look at how many of them you really need to know at first and which are the most useful?