Island of Vulcano in Sicily on alert for increased volcanic activity

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaleurope
Sicilyvolcano

Share this article
Island of Vulcano in Sicily on alert for increased volcanic activity
A tourist walks in the fumaroles of a crater on the volcanic island of Vulcano, one of the Aeolian Islands, in the Tyrrhenian Sea, Italy, on September 19th, 2019. VALERY HACHE / AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaleurope

Italy's Civil Protection issued an "amber alert" for the island of Vulcano in Sicily's Aeolian archipelago on Saturday, on the back of significant changes in several volcanic parameters.

“The values are outside the norm in the top part only in the Vulcano crater,” said Lipari mayor Marco Giogianni in a live broadcast on Facebook, following a meeting with experts from the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) and Civil Protection, Italy’s emergency body.

Marco Pistolesi, a vulcanology professor at the University of Pisa, also tweeted about the change in the alert level, referring to “increased degassing, temperatures, seismicity and deformation”.

“For those who know the island, this has never been observed before,” he wrote.

The last eruption on Vulcano was over 130 years ago and lasted from August 2nd, 1888 to March 22nd, 1890.

It has been still since then, but this “sleep” is sometimes disturbed by seismic activity crises and increases in steaming volcanic gas emissions from vents (fumaroles) – the most recent was in 1985, Italian daily Corriere Della Sierra reported late Saturday.

The mayor was expected to issue an order to prevent people from climbing to the top of the crater at around 500 metres, a 40-minute walk, the paper said.

The population of the island is always at risk due to gas-rich, high-temperature fumaroles, but with increased activity, there is a danger that the fumaroles could  intensify and extend over larger areas.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Two killed as tornado hits Italian tourist island

Two killed as tornado hits Italian tourist island

HEATWAVE: Italy set to report new European record high temperature at 48.8C

HEATWAVE: Italy set to report new European record high temperature at 48.8C

‘Lucifer’ heatwave fuels Italy’s wildfires with temperatures up to 47C

‘Lucifer’ heatwave fuels Italy’s wildfires with temperatures up to 47C

Could the pandemic reverse the ‘brain drain’ in southern Italy?

Could the pandemic reverse the ‘brain drain’ in southern Italy?

Covid-19: Eight in ten Sicilians offered AstraZeneca jab now ‘refusing’ it

Sicilian mayor accused of vaccine queue-jumping resigns

Italy gripped by desperate race to find missing four-year-old Gioele

Italy demands €2 million in ‘expenses’ from the family of mafia boss Totò Riina