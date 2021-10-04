Romanian billionaire and seven others die in Milan plane crash

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
Milan

Share this article
Romanian billionaire and seven others die in Milan plane crash
Police and rescue teams outside the office building where a small plane crashed in the Milan suburb of San Donato on October 3rd. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

A light aircraft piloted by Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu crashed into an empty office building near Milan on Sunday, killing him, his wife and son, and all five others aboard.

The single-engine Pilatus PC-12 had taken off from Milan’s Linate airport shortly after 1pm headed for Olbia in the north of the Italian island of Sardinia.

It crashed just a few minutes later into a building in San Donato Milanese, a town southeast of Milan, according to aviation agency ANSV, which has opened an investigation.

Witnesses said the plane was already in flames before it crashed into an office building undergoing renovations.

Petrescu’s 65-year-old wife, who also had French nationality, and their son Dan Stefano, 30, were killed.

Italian media identified the other passengers as entrepreneur Filippo Nascimbene, a 33-year-old from Lombardy, with his wife, young son and mother-in-law, who have French nationality.

Petrescu, 68, was one of Romania’s richest men. He headed a major construction firm and owned a string of hypermarkets and malls. He also held Germany nationality, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

Flames engulfed the two-storey building, next to the yellow line subway terminus.

“The impact was devastating,” Carlo Cardinali, of the Milan fire brigade, told news agency Ansa.

Deputy prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano was quoted by Corriere as saying that the plane’s black box had been recovered.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

OPINION: Why Milan is a much better city to live in than Rome

OPINION: Why Milan is a much better city to live in than Rome

Milan tower block goes up in flames

Milan tower block goes up in flames

IN PHOTOS: Snowfall turns central Milan white

IN PHOTOS: Snowfall turns central Milan white

IN PHOTOS: Milan deserted as Italy’s first curfew begins

IN PHOTOS: Milan deserted as Italy’s first curfew begins

What you need to know about the return of Italy’s summer concerts

Italy to pump €3.6bn into industries hit by coronavirus

Buying property in Italy: An illustrated tale

PARTNER CONTENT

How can you get ahead in Italy?