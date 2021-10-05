ITA: Italy’s new national airline starts selling tickets for US flights

Tickets are on sale as of Tuesday, October 5th, for routes between Italy the USA, the new airline announced.

ITA will initially fly from Rome Fiumicino to New York JFK, Miami, Boston, and Los Angeles, and from Milan Malpensa to New York JFK.

“The American authorities have authorized the marketing of flights to and from the USA,” read a press release, which added that tickets were now available on its website www.itaspa.com as well as from ticket offices and travel agencies.

The company’s first intercontinental route will be Rome Fiumicino to JFK, with six flights each way per week from November 4th, rising to 10 weekly flights by December 2021 and up to 14 a week over the Christmas holiday period.

Tickets for some domestic and European routes are already on sale.

The new airline will effectively replace loss-making legacy carrier Alitalia from October 15th.

Alitalia is no longer selling tickets for flights from October 15th, and has confirmed that customers who have already booked tickets after that point can switch to an earlier flight or receive a refund.

ITA’s scheduled debut comes amid serious challenges for the airline industry that was battered during the coronavirus pandemic, especially larger carriers already struggling to compete against low-cost airlines.