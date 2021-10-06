UPDATE: What visitors need to know about getting Italy’s Covid green pass

What is the Covid green pass and where is it needed?

Italy first began using the so-called green pass or certificazione verde in June, primarily for international travel. Since then, the government has repeatedly expanded its scope, and it’s now also a requirement for many aspects of everyday life within the country.

The pass proves that the holder has either been vaccinated with at least one dose, recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months, or has tested negative in the previous 48 hours.

Many businesses, venues and cultural sites in Italy are legally required to ask their customers to show a green pass before they’re allowed to enter.

EXPLAINED: Where do you now need to show a Covid green pass in Italy?

The pass must be shown at cultural and leisure venues including museums, theatres, cinemas, gyms, theme parks; conferences and trade fairs; bingo halls and casinos, and more.

The pass is also needed on to long-distance trains, domestic flights and interregional buses and ferries, and from October 15th it becomes a requirement at all workplaces.

Here’s what you need to know about proving your Covid-19 health status while in Italy if you were vaccinated, tested or recovered in another country.

Do I need to download Italy’s Covid-19 ‘green pass’?

The certificazione verde is available to anyone who has been vaccinated, tested or recovered in Italy, including those who have only had the first of two doses.

If you got your shots, tests or treatment elsewhere, what you’ll need to do depends on the country.

If your certificate was issued within the European Union, you don’t need to do anything: the Italian green pass isn’t necessary, as each member state’s certificates are mutually recognised everywhere in the EU.

In other words, you should get your own country’s equivalent – the pass sanitaire in France, Impfpass in Germany, certificado COVID digital de la UE in Spain, or any other EU version – and use it when visiting Italy just the same as you would at home.

READ ALSO:

EU countries also recognise certificates from non-members that are part of the Schengen Zone, which means that health passports from Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein are equally valid in Italy.

You can’t upload these documents to the Italian system, but they should be recognised when scanned by Italian authorities and when entering businesses and venues.

Outside the EU, it gets more complicated:

Italy has confirmed that equivalent documents (including paper certificates) issued by health authorities in the following five non-EU countries will be accepted both at the border and for access to venues within Italy: Canada, Israel Japan, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Italy has not agreed to accept vaccination certificates from any other non-EU country, apart from the ones mentioned above.

People travelling from elsewhere may still be able to access the Italian certificate, however.

Can you ‘convert’ your foreign health certificate into an Italian green pass?

Using foreign certificates to obtain a green pass is now an option for those who would like to do so.

However, the process can only be completed while you are in Italy and the rules vary depending on which part of the country you’re in.

The process was initially intended for Italian citizens who were vaccinated abroad, though many local health authorities are now opening it up to anyone who is currently in the area they cover, including visitors. Find out more about how this works in a separate article here.

As you’ll need to submit your certificate to the local health authorities and wait for them to process it, it might not be the most convenient option for those here just for a short stay.

You’ll need to contact the local health office (Azienda Sanitaria Locale or ASL) for the part of Italy where you’re based, who will provide further information about which documents you should provide and how.

Getting tested in Italy

Travellers who were vaccinated outside the EU do have another sure-fire route to accessing the Italian health pass: by getting a coronavirus test in Italy.

Find out how to get tested in Italy here, and learn how to download the green pass using your test number here.

Remember that passes obtained via testing are only valid for 48 hours in the case of rapid testing, or 72 hours if you take a PCR test.

EXPLAINED: How can you get Italy’s ‘green pass’ if you’re not vaccinated?

The Italian government has promised to cap the price of swab tests in pharmacies and from other private providers throughout the summer, from August until September 30th, to reduce the financial burden on people who find themselves having to get tested repeatedly.

Once you have it, there are several different ways in which you may be able to download your pass, depending on the documentation you have.

See further information about how to access your green pass here.

Find the latest updates in our green pass news section and further details on the Italian government’s official website (currently only available in Italian).