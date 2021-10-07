EXPLAINED: Which Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed in Italy’s new decree?

Italy’s Council of Ministers met on Thursday afternoon to approve the latest government decree on nationwide coronavirus restrictions.

Previous decrees in recent weeks have tightened and updated the rules on using Italy’s health certificate or ‘green pass’; most notably a law passed on September 16th brought in the requirement for all workers across both the private and public sectors to show the pass to enter workplaces from October 15th.

The green pass shows that the holder has been vaccinated, has recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months, or has recently tested negative for the virus.

The new decree, by contrast, is expected to provide for some existing restrictions to be relaxed from October 15th, with vaccination coverage nearing 80 percent of the eligible population and with the tightened green pass rules in place.

The updated rules will apply only in parts of the country in the least restricted ‘white’ zone (currently all of Italy except for Sicily).

Here’s what’s predicted to change:

Increased capacity in theatres and cinemas

Currently, cinemas, theatres and concert halls may operate at 50% capacity indoors and 80% capacity outdoors, with all attendees required to produce a green pass and wear a mask.

The new decree could bring those percentages up to 75% and 100% respectively, with outdoor performances returning to full capacity (while maintaining health certificate and masking requirements), reports the broadcaster Tgcom24.

Bigger crowds allowed in sports stadiums

Similarly, outdoor sports stadiums, which can currently only operate at 50% capacity, could be allowed to fill up to 75% of seats, reports Tgcom24.

Indoor stadiums would have their operating capacity increased to 50%, reports Sky News.

Existing masking and green pass requirements will remain in place.

Discos to reopen

Italy’s Scientific Technical Committee (CTS) which advices the government on health measures recently gave the green light for discos, which are currently closed to the public, to reopen – at 35% capacity indoors and 50% outdoors.

The proposal was dismissed by disco owners as financially unviable, with some trade associations threatening to take to the streets, according to national broadcaster Rai.

Their cause was taken up by Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, who said the proposal was “a joke without scientific, health, social, and economic sense”, as well as Massimiliano Fedriga, the League governor of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, reports the news outlet Il Sole 24 Ore.

The CTS’s recommendation is not binding, the newspaper notes, so it’s possible the government may decide to reopen discos at 50% indoor capacity.

Green passes and masks would be required, but customers could remove masks when dancing.

Additional proposals to relax quarantine restrictions on schoolchildren

While this is unlikely to be included in the new decree, it’s expected that in the coming weeks quarantine requirements will be relaxed for schoolchildren whose classmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday Italy’s regional health authorities will convene to discuss a path forward to lowering the restrictions, with the aim being to arrive at a national guideline, reports Il Sole 24 Ore.

It’s previously been proposed that only the deskmates of a child who test positive should be required to quarantine, with the rest of the class tested immediately and on day 5.

Scientists have also suggested that the quarantine period could be reduced from seven to five days for vaccinated students.