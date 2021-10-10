IN PICTURES: Dramatic protests in Italy against expansion of Covid-19 measures

Thousands of protesters including members of far-right groups demonstrated in central Rome on Saturday against the extension of the Covid-19 health pass system to all workplaces.

There were scuffles with police as the demonstrators took aim at the health pass, which has been a requirement to enter museums, sporting events and restaurants since August.

A protester rudely gesticulates at a policeman during protests against Italy’s ‘green pass’. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Although the march was authorised, several hundred people broke off from the main column and tried to march on parliament. Members of what appeared to be the far-right group, Forza Nuova, attacked and occupied the headquarters of CGIL, the Italian General Confederation of Labour.

READ ALSO: Italy’s vaccination campaign slows as ‘green pass effect’ fails to materialise

Police used water cannon and tear gas to stop them, arresting several protesters during clashes, the AGI news agency reported.

Italian riot police surround protesters in a bid to contain demonstrations which saw one group try to storm the Prime Minister’s office. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

There were other protests in the northern city of Milan and in Cesena, central Italy.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office released statement condemning “the violence that took place today in various Italian cities” and said the government “continues its commitment to complete the vaccination campaign against Covid-19”.

A baby doll impaled with syringes is held up during a protest against the ‘green pass’ in Rome (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Three weeks ago the government announced that the green pass scheme would be extended to all places of work from October 15 and any employees refusing to comply faced suspension without pay.

READ ALSO: How Italy will enforce the new ‘green pass’ rules in all workplaces

The green pass system is already in place for all medical workers and those working in schools. It requires people to provide a certificate of vaccination, proof of recovery from Covid-19 or a recent negative test result.

Protesters shout abuse during clashes with police. A number of far right groups were present (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Nearly 80 percent of the over-12s in Italy have been fully vaccinated, according to government statistics.

The first European country to feel the full force of the pandemic, Italy has so suffered more than 130,000 deaths.