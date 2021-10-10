IN PICTURES: Dramatic protests in Italy against expansion of Covid-19 measures

The Local/AFP ([email protected])

@TheLocalItaly
Covid-19 rulesProtests

Share this article
Thousands of people gather in the Piazza Del Popolo, waving Italian flags, to protest an expansion of Italy's 'green pass' system.
Thousands of people gather in the Piazza Del Popolo to protest an expansion of Italy's 'green pass' system. (Credit: Tiziana FABI / AFP)
The Local/AFP ([email protected])

@TheLocalItaly

Saturday's protests began when thousands of people gathered in Rome's Piazza Del Popolo, shouting "Draghi, Draghi, vaffanculo [f**k you]". Many are angry at the Italian Prime Minister's decision to extend he Covid-19 health pass system to all workplaces.

Thousands of protesters including members of far-right groups demonstrated in central Rome on Saturday against the extension of the Covid-19 health pass system to all workplaces.

There were scuffles with police as the demonstrators took aim at the health pass, which has been a requirement to enter museums, sporting events and restaurants since August.

A protester rudely gesticulates at a policeman during protests against Italy's 'green pass'.

A protester rudely gesticulates at a policeman during protests against Italy’s ‘green pass’. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Although the march was authorised, several hundred people broke off from the main column and tried to march on parliament. Members of what appeared to be the far-right group, Forza Nuova, attacked and occupied the headquarters of CGIL, the Italian General Confederation of Labour.

READ ALSO: Italy’s vaccination campaign slows as ‘green pass effect’ fails to materialise

Police used water cannon and tear gas to stop them, arresting several protesters during clashes, the AGI news agency reported.

Italian riot police surround protesters in a bid to contain demonstrations which saw one group try to storm the Prime Minister's office.

Italian riot police surround protesters in a bid to contain demonstrations which saw one group try to storm the Prime Minister’s office. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

There were other protests in the northern city of Milan and in Cesena, central Italy.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office released statement condemning “the violence that took place today in various Italian cities” and said the government “continues its commitment to complete the vaccination campaign against Covid-19”.

A baby doll impaled with syringes is held up during a protest against the 'green pass' in Rome

A baby doll impaled with syringes is held up during a protest against the ‘green pass’ in Rome (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Three weeks ago the government announced that the green pass scheme would be extended to all places of work from October 15 and any employees refusing to comply faced suspension without pay.

READ ALSO: How Italy will enforce the new ‘green pass’ rules in all workplaces

The green pass system is already in place for all medical workers and those working in schools. It requires people to provide a certificate of vaccination, proof of recovery from Covid-19 or a recent negative test result.

Protesters shout abuse during clashes with police in Rome.

Protesters shout abuse during clashes with police. A number of far right groups were present (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Nearly 80 percent of the over-12s in Italy have been fully vaccinated, according to government statistics.

The first European country to feel the full force of the pandemic, Italy has so suffered more than 130,000 deaths.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

EXPLAINED: Which Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed in Italy’s new decree?

EXPLAINED: Which Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed in Italy’s new decree?

EXPLAINED: What you need to know about travel between the USA and Italy
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What you need to know about travel between the USA and Italy

Reader question: Can I convert my foreign vaccination certificate into an Italian Covid green pass?
FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Can I convert my foreign vaccination certificate into an Italian Covid green pass?

‘Mixed dose’ Covid vaccines – what are the rules in Italy?
FOR MEMBERS

‘Mixed dose’ Covid vaccines – what are the rules in Italy?

Italy outlines plan to resist Covid closures as four million students return to school

Italy outlines plan to resist Covid closures as four million students return to school

EXPLAINED: Where do you now need to show a Covid green pass in Italy?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Where do you now need to show a Covid green pass in Italy?

Parents in Italy to require Covid green pass to enter schools

Parents in Italy to require Covid green pass to enter schools

Italy considers dropping school mask mandate for fully-vaccinated classes

Italy considers dropping school mask mandate for fully-vaccinated classes

More news

EXPLAINED: Which Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed in Italy’s new decree?

EXPLAINED: Which Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed in Italy’s new decree?

EXPLAINED: What you need to know about travel between the USA and Italy
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What you need to know about travel between the USA and Italy

Reader question: Can I convert my foreign vaccination certificate into an Italian Covid green pass?
FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Can I convert my foreign vaccination certificate into an Italian Covid green pass?

‘Mixed dose’ Covid vaccines – what are the rules in Italy?
FOR MEMBERS

‘Mixed dose’ Covid vaccines – what are the rules in Italy?

Italy outlines plan to resist Covid closures as four million students return to school

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Where do you now need to show a Covid green pass in Italy?

Parents in Italy to require Covid green pass to enter schools

Italy considers dropping school mask mandate for fully-vaccinated classes