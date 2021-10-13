Italian property news roundup: 1 euro Sicily homes and how to get a mortgage in Italy

One euro homes in Sicily

The list of old and neglected properties on sale for the symbolic cost of one euro has grown again this week.

Pettineo in Sicily has launched its initiative to repopulate the village and upgrade the housing and architectural heritage of the historic centre.

The aim is to recover these unused properties and enhance them, combatting the problem of depopulation, as is so often seen in Italy’s ghost towns.

There’s also some fine print, of course, but in this scheme, the municipality is offering up the buildings for a raft of different functions. They can be used as:

Dwellings for young couples or disadvantaged families;

Dwellings for individuals and/or families;

Dwellings to be used as second homes;

Tourist accommodation facilities (such as a B&B)

Premises for shops and craft workshops;

Headquarters for cultural, musical and sports associations and other non-profit organisations.

The form to apply for this scheme can be found here. The sale must be carried out within two months of approving the deeds, while any renovation works must be in accordance with local regulations and must be completed within three years.

Remember these initiatives can be costly and complex, so seek professional advice before buying.

Growing trees indoors – a new Italian trend?

Italian architecture and design is world-renowned and this latest concept from Italian architects Carlo Ratti and Italo Rota is likely to make an impression on the international property scene.

They’ve taken the idea of bringing the outdoors indoors to a whole new level, growing a tree inside a renovated farmhouse, according to architectural reports.

Forget house plants, this tree growing 10 metres high right inside the property represents the family’s strong connection to nature. The designers created the project for Francesco Mutti, the CEO of one of Italy’s most famous food companies, ‘Mutti’.

Incorporating nature inside is a theme the property designers have employed all over the world, such as the Jian Mu Tower in China.

Merging natural and artificial through building and urban farming 🌿 The Jian Mu Tower , in Shenzhen, makes it possible for the building’s tenants to cultivate, purchase and consume fresh vegetables and fruits directly inside the tower. pic.twitter.com/qG6EcfIEXR — CRA-CarloRattiAssociati (@crassociati) September 3, 2021

Funds for school buildings

While opportunities exist for property hunters in the form of one euro homes, and homeowners can benefit from the government ‘superbonus 110‘, authorities are looking to revive the country’s school buildings too.

“By November, we are ready to call for tenders for €5 billion: €3 billion for nurseries and kindergartens, €400 million for canteens, €300 million for gyms, €800 million for new schools and €500 million for renovating schools and making them safe,” Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi told reporters.

As part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, these pots aim to reform and invest in technical and vocational schools, allocate budget to help students choose their training path, recruit and train teachers and create newer and better places to learn.

