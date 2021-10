Reader question: I live in the UK and have saved up a deposit to buy a home in Italy. How can I get a mortgage if I don’t live in Italy?

Many readers have contacted The Local to ask how they can get a mortgage in Italy, whether that be for a second home, their new primary place of residence or a nest egg for them to enjoy in retirement.

The answer depends on whether you’re already a resident in Italy or not, where you’re from and where you’re currently living.

Sounds complicated? Getting an Italian mortgage was never going to be straightforward, but with some expert advice, it’s possible to navigate the system and set up your very own ‘casa dolce casa‘.

Here’s the essential information you need to know and the biggest mistakes to avoid.

Note: The processes are complex, so it’s important to get professional advice before buying.

If you’re not a resident in Italy

Even if you don’t live in Italy, the good news is you can legally get a mortgage to buy an Italian property – and if you thought it would make it easier if you moved to Italy first in order to get one, not so fast.

“The biggest mistake people make is to move to Italy, get residency and then apply for a mortgage,” international financial advisor Daniel Shillito of D&G Property Advice told us.

“It seems counter-intuitive. Surely it would be easier if you were living in Italy to get an Italian mortgage? It isn’t, don’t give up your job,” he added.

Many people have ended up in this situation and then are unable to get a property loan once they’re living in Italy, in Shillito’s experience.

The reason it’s tougher is because Italian banks have no idea whether your job in Italy is stable, which can take around two years for them to deem whether it is or not, he told us.

And once you’ve got residency, Italian banks will generally ask for 2-5 years’ proof of living in Italy before approving a mortgage, as those who have stayed longer amounts of time are generally more likely to stay.

If you’re a digital nomad who has moved your job with you, that’s unlikely to get far in the Italian banking system either: “Italian banks are not fast and nimble enough to determine whether your remote work is steady, so you can’t assume anything, there’s too much risk,” Shillito said.

That means, therefore, that the best route is to apply for a mortgage wherever you are living and working now, such as the UK and the US for example.

EU citizens without residency in Italy

If you’re an EU citizen not living in Italy, the process is much more streamlined than for non-EU citizens.

The European Union introduced the Mortgage Credit Directive in 2014, which aims to integrate the European market for mortgage credit and protect consumers across the EU.

It means the bloc is working towards creating an EU-wide mortgage market with a high level of buyer protection, applying to “all loans made to consumers for the purpose of buying residential property”.

Not all countries in the EU have the same currency, which previously disadvantaged some of the poorer Eastern nations in the European market.

If a consumer from the Czech Republic got a mortgage in Italy, for example, the Czech koruna was weaker than the euro and so monthly mortgage repayments ended up rising due to the conversion.

As a result, Italian banks can’t lend money in a currency that’s different from the income currency. This is true also outside the EU, so if you’re in the UK or the US, you’ll be applying for a mortgage in either sterling or dollars for instance, not euros.

How a non-EU citizen can apply for a mortgage

For those living and working in the UK, US, Canada or Australia for example, the first thing you’ll need to be prepared for is the amount of deposit you’ll need.

“The maximum any bank is likely to lend you is 60% of the property price if you’re not in Italy,” Shillito said.

There is also a minimum amount of mortgage they are willing to give you, starting at around €60,000 – €70,000, which works out at around a property price of about €115,000 upwards.

“People looking to buy in Italy sometimes say they’ve saved maybe £20,000 and that should be enough to get a mortgage for a cheap Italian property by the beach of say €40,000.

“It’s not and it doesn’t work like that,” Shillito said.

Again, these percentages apply in the currency of income, so it would be 60% of the house price in sterling or dollars, depending on where you live and earn a wage.

So once you’ve got the right amount of deposit saved up and have found a property that banks are willing to lend you money for, can you compare the market and go to any bank?

“You can’t walk into any bank you like and ask for a mortgage. It’s a hidden market – banks don’t want to advertise they’ve got mortgages for the world,” Shillito revealed.

“There are certain banks that have a certain branch where a certain person may help,” he added.

So how do you find them if they’re so concealed? Shillito’s advice is to work with a mortgage broker who knows the local market and can guide you through it.

Yes, it’s an extra cost, but it’s vastly more difficult to get the response you need without one, according to the property expert.

“A mortgage broker will handle all the bank’s administration, know how to deal with the fifth request for paperwork, they’ll ring up the bank when the house is supposed to go through and doesn’t – a broker gets this sorted for you. They’ll tell you when to go into the bank and what to sign,” Shillito told us.

But he warned that there’s more to the process than a mortgage broker.

“When you buy in Italy and you’re a foreigner, you need to know so much more than, ‘Can I get a mortgage?’ You need to consider when you get a building inspection, when you need a notary, how to go through the three contracts that make up the purchase process. All this can take six to nine months,” he added.

Consultancy firms and lawyers can help fill in the gaps to ensure paperwork is up to scratch before signing any contracts.

What if I already have residency in Italy?

As noted above, you may need to show you’ve been living in Italy for 2-5 years in order to obtain a mortgage. They’ll also take into account your salary and how stable that wage is.

They could also ask for information of family or investments in business, as that shows a commitment to staying in Italy and repaying the mortgage, which can last from 5 to 30 years.

However, shorter mortgages are more common in Italy than in the UK, for example, which is important to remember as it may mean higher monthly repayments.

They may also ask for the following:

ID card or copies of your valid passports

The initial sale agreement

Income proof (consisting of your last three payslips, your last 2/3 tax certificates and a contract of employment)

Credit report

Proof of address (copy of recent utility bill)

Even if you’re already living in Italy then, it’s not a simple or fast process

What about non-EU citizens living in Europe?

If you’re an American living in Germany, for example, this is where “you can get into real problems”, Shillito told us. There isn’t a one-fits-all solution in this case and you’d have to seek professional advice based on your individual circumstances.

