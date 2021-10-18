Centre-left’s Roberto Gualtieri wins Rome mayoral race, exit polls show

Roberto Gualtieri took 59-63% of the vote against 37-41% for Enrico Michetti, according to the Opinio institute survey for RAI public broadcaster.

The result is another setback for Italy’s right-wing bloc, which has been leading national opinion polls for months.

It comprises Matteo Salvini’s nationalist League party, Giorgia Meloni’s hard-right Brothers of Italy (FDI) and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

Their parties fared relatively badly in the first round of the local elections two weeks ago, losing mayoral races in key towns such as Milan, Naples and Bologna.

Analysts do not expect the result of the two rounds of local voting to destabilise Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government, which is backed by a left-right coalition.

On Monday, the centre-left was also predicted a win in Turin, in the northwest. Both Rome and Turin were previously run by the formerly anti-establishment Five Star Movement, which suffered a rout.

Aside from the capital, more than 60 towns and cities held mayoral elections on Sunday and Monday, although there was a very low turnout.

Roberto Gualtieri at a press conference following the first results in the second round of the Rome mayoral election on October 18, 2021 in Rome. Tiziana FABI / AFP

In the Eternal City, the campaign was dominated by complaints about its state of disrepair, including a rubbish crisis so serious that overflowing dumpsters are attracting wild boars.

READ ALSO: Rome votes in mayoral election dominated by rubbish and wild boars

“Rome cannot resign itself to talking about just rubbish and potholes. Rome is a great European capital,” Gualtieri said at his closing electoral rally on Friday.

Michetti’s campaign was derailed last week when he was forced to deny accusations of anti-Semitism over an article he wrote last year that was unearthed by a left-wing newspaper.

In it, he said the Holocaust was commemorated more than other massacres because the Jews “control banks and a lobby capable of deciding the fate of the planet”.

Michetti had also previously suggested that the stiff-armed Roman salute – commonly used by fascists – should be used during the coronavirus pandemic because it was more hygienic.

READ ALSO: Mussolini’s granddaughter tops polls for Rome local election

The right-winger, 55, had no previous political experience before running for mayor. In Rome, he was known as a lawyer and a pundit on a local talk radio channel.