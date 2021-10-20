Analysis: Why doesn’t Italian media look beyond the country’s borders?

Evening news in Italy is family time. After a day’s work people get together in front of the television to catch up with what’s going on – mainly in Italy.

It’s mostly all news on Italian politics, internal affairs, disputes within the government, a politician under investigation, or party propaganda and campaigns.

I always put myself in the shoes of foregn residents who speak Italian, and feel bad for them.

Talking to a few foreign friends in Rome, they confess that they find Italian news shows boring and provincial and are horrified that television channels barely talk about what is happening in the rest of the world.

OPINION: Why Milan is a much better city to live in than Rome

And yet Italians love television. According to national statistics agency Istat, 90% watch TV on a daily basis, while only 38% reads a newspaper at least once a week.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been focused on the Italian situation, which I perfectly understand given the death toll it has led to and the many challenges Italy has faced in the vaccination campaign.

But there was almost zero information on what the scenario was like in distant countries such as India, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Australia or India at the peak of the emergency, and how authorities were handling the crisis. Africa never made the news, except when desperate migrants landed on Italy’s southern coasts.

The Italy-focused approach of Italian media predates the pandemic. Generally speaking there’s a poor offer of global news, international economics and geopolitics and this concerns both TV and print media.

Italy’s politicans and journalists become familiar faces on evening current affairs talk shows. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

I’d love to know how rural villages in deepest France or Spain are coping with Covid, or how New Zealand is tackling climate change, or the Maldives. How do people kill time in Iceland or Alaska, and how are African farmers living?

I’m yet to find one single channel or paper that fully looks outside the country. I’m not saying there should be an English-speaking Italian news program for foreigners living in the country – what a utopia! – but there should be more international news,at least.

OPINION: Italy has a big chance to improve internet speeds – but will it take it?

It would also be good to have a special television program with stories of interest to foreign residents and tourists, possibly with English subtitles.

The truth is, internal politics tends to dominate the Italian stage and this is reflected in the media.

At dinner I often end up switching off the TV because I’m fed up of listening to ‘patchworks’ of colorful commentary and exaggerated reactions from politicians of different parties, who exploit the microphones to vent their anger at their rivals, or even at coalition allies.

In Italian journalistic jargon these shows are quite fittingly described as ‘pastoni’ – aka, big platefuls of pasta with every possible (political) ingredient inside.

Global news usually comes at the end of TV news programs, I think mainly because producers know that audience shares tend to be higher at the start and then thin out, so they feed viewers with what’s appealing.

According to studies, barely 15 percent of Italians seem to care about what’s happening in the rest of the world versus the 34 percent ‘very interested’ in internal politics.

Half of the Italian population says it follows global news only a few times per year.

This is quite a pity because in our globalized, interconnected world I don’t think anyone can afford to be too ’local’.

The worst Italian TV programs, mainly from an expat’s point of view, are the current affairs shows where newspaper editors of different political affiliations yell at each other, making a show of themselves. It’s like perverse little form of theatre.

To find a serious documentary that focuses a little more on non-Italian stuff you need to wait until midnight, and by that time most people who work have already gone to bed.

READ ALSO: Who needs to pay the Italian TV licence fee – and how to cancel it

Same goes for newspapers. Unless there’s a major global catastrophe or the US presidential elections, you just need to turn the pages of any paper to see how politics-centered the Italian media is.

The first ten pages are on internal affairs and political parties, government measures, budget issues and ruling allies bickering among themselves over key reforms. Written versions of ‘pastoni’ with statements are the norm.

Then you’ll find some economic news, not too in-depth. And then the foreign affairs pages – usually no more than two.

Expats I know just refuse to buy Italian newspapers, and I can’t blame them. I have a hard time reading them too.

Italian media has always been a narcissistic reflection of politics; one strengthens and legitimizes the other. I guess it’s more or less the same in many other countries, but in Italy politics-centered information is stronger.

That’s mainly for two reasons. One: most Italians – not all – adore watching politicians and newspaper editors bicker. They take sides or make fun of them. It’s like a circus.

Politicians speak, the media amplifies their messages, and citizens are the more or less involved, and influenced, spectators.

The second reason is that not only state TV but all major national and regional networks are in some way controlled or influenced by political parties, so each gets its visibility share depending on consensus.

Italy is a wonderful, multi-faceted country with so many things going on both at national and local level worth being covered, but not while neglecting the rest of the world.

The Italian media should really start looking beyond its backyard. Many Italians I have spoken to would love to read or learn about non-domestic stories, to escape from their own everyday realities and to be able to relate to the outside world.