Italy’s spa bonus: How you can claim €200 towards a relaxing break

A woman swims in a spa pool.
The government is offering funds for a spa day. Really. Photo by Haley Phelps on Unsplash
From November 8th, everyone living in Italy can apply for a spa bonus, with €200 available per resident. Here's how the scheme works.

In a move to support the spa sector, which was among the first to close and last to reopen amid Covid restrictions, the Italian government is now offering funds for people living in the country to go and relax at Italy’s accredited spas.

The government has confirmed it will launch the so-called ‘bonus terme‘ from November 8th, allocating up to €200 per person for 100% of the spa services purchased.

In order to be eligible for the benefit, you must be over 18 and legally resident in Italy, while the spa you choose to visit must not already be paid for by the National Health Service or other public bodies.

READ ALSO: From renovating property to buying a new car: 28 tax ‘bonuses’ you can claim from the Italian government

The bonus is not linked to a household’s ISEE and so everyone is able to claim the full amount of the bonus.

The Italian ISEE number is the measure used to indicate how relatively well off your household is, taking into account income, assets, debts, and other factors. It’s quite complex to calculate but you can ask your commercialista (accountant) to do this for you.

Towels in a spa.
Take a spa break on the government and support Italy’s ‘terme‘. Photo: Denny Müller on Unsplash

To access this bonus therefore, you don’t need to work out your household ISEE and everyone in the same family can claim the full amount.

A family of five adults, for example, can apply for one bonus per member, meaning one household could claim five bonuses worth a maximum of €1,000.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of the scheme will need to book directly at an accredited spa of their choice, who will issue a reservation certificate. Reservations are valid for 60 days and any services booked must be used within that period.

Some spas may put customers on a waiting list if they apply now, but no vouchers can be issued until November 8th.

A list of participating spas will be listed on both the Economic Development Ministry’s website and the Ministry’s agency site Invitalia.

The government stated that “spa services” includes wellness and beauty services, provided by an accredited spa establishment.

A total of €53 million have been allocated to this scheme and the bonus will run until the funds have been exhausted.

This incentive is the latest among dozens of tax ‘bonuses’ and rebates made available by the government for purchasing anything from an electric car to a first home in Italy.

For more information, see the Italian Economic Development Ministry’s website.

