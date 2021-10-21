Italian word of the day: ‘Tosto’

<p>If you’ve spent some time in Italy, you may have heard <em>tosto</em> used to describe a wide range of objects, situations, and people, and been left scratching your head over exactly what the word means.</p><p><em>Tosto</em> is linked to the verb <em>tostare</em>, meaning to toast. When you heat bread and suck the moisture out of it, it hardens, and hard or tough is what <em>tosto </em>can mean when applied to certain physical objects.</p><p>It's an adjective, so remember the end vowel changes to <em>a/i/e</em> depending on whether the ending is masculine, feminine, singular or plural.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Questa bistecca è un po’ tosta.</em>This steak’s a little tough.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Lei ha le braccia toste e muscolose.</em>She has hard and muscular arms.</p><p><img src="https://c.tenor.com/MFY39JSA9aAAAAAC/lino-banfi-capa-tosta.gif" alt="Banfi Lino Banfi Capa Tosta Testa Dura Testardo Testarda Testardaggine Non Capisci Non Ascolti GIF - Lino Banfi Capa Tosta Testardo GIFs" /></p><p>Usually, though, <em>tosto </em>is used metaphorically. When discussing a thing (like an exam, or a job) it means challenging, or hard.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Quella salita era bella tosta.</em>That hill was really tough.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Quello è un gioco abbastanza tosto.</em>That game’s quite hard.</p><p>When applied to people, <em>tosto</em> has some subtle variations in meaning.</p><p>It can mean tough, determined, hard-nosed, or that you’re decisive and not easily influenced by others.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Non vi preoccupate, ce la farà. È uno tosto!</em>Don’t worry, he’ll make it. He’s tough!</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Lei è una tipa tosta, secondo me non riuscirai a convincerla. </em>She’s a tough one, I don’t think you’ll be able to convince her.</p><p>It can also mean that you have chutzpah, or nerve, or that you’re slightly brash in your words or actions – especially when you talk about someone with a <em>faccia tosta </em>(literally, hard face; in English we might talk about someone having ‘bare-faced audacity’).</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Ha avuto la faccia tosta di chiedere uno sconto.</em>She had the nerve to ask for a discount.</p><p><img src="https://c.tenor.com/vsEB6xmf1jMAAAAC/barbara-durso-dottoressa-gio.gif" alt="Barbara Durso Dottoressa Gio GIF - Barbara Durso Dottoressa Gio Giorgia Basile GIFs" /></p><p>Generally, it’s seen as a positive attribute to be a little <em>tosto.</em></p><p>An archaic or literary use of the word is quickly, or soon.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Lo scopriremo ben tosto.</em>We’ll find out soon.</p><p>While this usage is very rare these days, it lives on in music annotations, where the note <em>tosto </em>directs a musician to play at rapid tempo.</p><p>It’s unclear exactly how we got from one meaning to the other is unclear, but <a href="https://unaparolaalgiorno.it/significato/tosto" target="_blank" rel="noopener">one suggestion</a> is that toughened people are likely to react quickly.</p><p>Now you've learned this word, put on your best <em>faccia tosta </em>and go demand what you deserve from your day.</p><p><strong style="font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>
