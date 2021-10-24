Man asks Italian police to jail him to escape wife at home

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben
Crime

White prison cells bars on Robben Island
Some people prefer a life behind bars over staying at home with their family. Photo by Grant Durr on Unsplash
For some people, going to prison can feel like escaping to freedom.

A man under house arrest in Italy showed up at a police barracks asking to be put behind bars because life with his wife at home was unbearable, police said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Albanian citizen living in Guidonia Montecelio, outside Rome, “was no longer able to cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife,” Carabinieri police from nearby Tivoli said in a statement.

“Exasperated by the situation, he preferred to escape, spontaneously presenting himself to the Carabinieri to ask to serve his sentence behind bars,” they wrote.

The man had been under house arrest for drug crimes for several months and had a few years left to serve, Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri told AFP.

“He lived at home with his wife and family. It wasn’t going well any more,” Ferrante said.

“He said, ‘Listen, my domestic life has become hell, I can’t do it any more, I want to go to jail.”

The man was promptly arrested for violating his house arrest and judicial authorities ordered his transfer to prison.

Member comments

