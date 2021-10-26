EXPLAINED: What changes in Italy’s new budget?

The Italian government continues to debate amendments to its upcoming Budget Law this week, with a revised version expected to be made public in the coming days.

The new budget is widely expected to include income tax and pension reforms as well as potential extensions to tax breaks for home renovations.

A recent government press release said the budget is intended to “sustain the economy in the exit phase of the pandemic and reinforce the rate of growth in the medium term”.

However, much is still unclear: a draft law published last week showed that only a few changes had so far been confirmed.

Based on the draft and media reports, here are some of the most important changes we can expect to see in the final budget.

Income tax

Italy plans to set aside at least 8 billion euros to fund cuts to income tax in its 2022 budget, according to political sources cited by Reuters.

The move is intended to benefit employees by reducing the so-called tax wedge, the difference between the salary an employer pays and what a worker takes home, which is particularly high in Italy.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said earlier this year that the tax wedge in Italy was the fifth-highest in a group of 37 advanced nations, estimated at 46% in 2020.

The fiscal burden on employees is a chronic weakness of the Italian labour market, economists say, weakening the competitiveness of the country’s production system.

Photo: Scott Graham/Unsplash

Household energy bills

The government also reportedly plans to to spend another one billion euros to help further offset soaring household energy bills in the coming months.

A the beginning of October, the government stepped in with emergency funding of three billion euros to limit a price surge as power prices shot up across Europe.y/Pixabay

Pensions

Pensions will also be a key item in the budget, with the ruling coalition reportedly divided on how to replace an expensive early retirement scheme due to expire this year.

The so-called “quota 100” allows people to retire if they have made 38 years of contributions and are at least 62 years old.

Replacement options being considered include early retirement for those in certain types of tough manual jobs, and a two-year temporary “quota 102” scheme offering a pension to those aged 64 if they have paid in 38 years of contributions.

Italy spends too much public money on pensions, representatives of the OECD told the Senate budget committee on October 20th.

Building superbonus

Italy’s government launched the ‘superbonus 110‘ in May 2020, one of a raft of measures aimed at boosting the Covid-hit economy. Offering homeowners large tax deductions on expenses related to energy upgrades and reducing seismic risk, the scheme has unsurprisingly been popular – so popular in fact that high demand has led to delays on many projects.

Now, Italy’s draft budget proposal contains plans to extend the ‘superbonus’ scheme and other building bonuses until 2023 – but only for condominiums and social housing.

So far, no extension date for owners of single-family (one unit) and multi-family (two to four unit) homes has been announced, leaving owners of these properties in suspense.

As things stand, the ‘superbonus’ is due to expire for multi-family homeowners on December 31st, 2022 and for single-family homeowners on June 30th, 2022, with a possible extension till the end of the year for those in the latter category who have already completed 60% of the works on their property by the June deadline.

Furniture bonus

More of Italy’s numerous tax ‘bonuses’ are also expected to be extended in the forthcoming budget.

This includes the bonus mobili or furniture bonus, a personal income tax break worth up 50 percent of the cost of buying new furniture and large appliances (of energy class A+ or higher, or A for ovens) for renovated properties.

The measure is likely to stay in place until 2024, reports financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

Plastic and sugar taxes

The postponement of plastic and sugar taxes to 2023 were among just a handful of measures confirmed so far under the draft budget law published on October 20th, along with a cut in VAT on sanitary products.

Italy’s planned plastic tax, which was created in 2020 and is intended to promote a reduction in the production and consumption of single-use plastics, has faced a series of delays with the government citing economic factors connected to the pandemic.

The tax would mean those who produce or buy plastic from other European countries or import single-use plastic items, known as ‘Macsi‘, faced a tax of 45 cents per kilogram of plastic product.

It was planned to come into force on July 1st this year, following a previous postponement from January of this year and July 2020 before that.

But the government stated last week that the tax will be delayed again until 2023 under the new budget law, while some political parties continue to push to have it scrapped altogether.