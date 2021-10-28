Italy’s Covid infections almost double in a week as vaccine rate falls again

The Local Italy
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
Covid-19 statsCovid-19 vaccines

Share this article
A passenger is tested for coronavirus upon arrival at Rome Fiumicino International airport.
While more coronavirus tests have been carried out in Italy recently, the positivity rate is also rising. Photo: ANSA/AFP)
The Local Italy
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

Italy saw a sharp rise in the infection rate and another drop in the number of first vaccinations over the past week, according to new data released on Thursday.

The number of new coronavirus infections registered in Italy in the week of October 20-26th was 25,585, an increase of 43.2 percent with respect to the 17,870 the previous week, according to analysis of official data by the Gimbe health foundation.

The foundation’s report said that part of the rise may be explained by more cases being uncovered as the number of tests carried out rose sharply in the past two weeks, following the introduction of a health certificate or ‘green pass’ requirement in all workplaces from October 15th.

Green passes are available to everyone who is vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19, but can also be obtained by getting a negative test, at the person’s own expense.

READ ALSO: Italy ‘rediscovering normality’ thanks to high Covid vaccination rate, official says

A rising test positivity rate plus a 7.5% increase in hospital admissions for Covid patients however indicated that contagion overall was on the up, the report said.

Data also showed that Italy’s Rt number, which shows the rate of transmission, has risen to 1.2.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccinations carried out in Italy fell again in the same one-week period, the report confirmed.

The number of first jabs administered was just over 152,000, a drop of 53 percent week-on-week. This may also be connected to a slight rise ahead of the green pass extension, after a steady decline in the vaccination rate over previous weeks and months.

Around nine in ten green passes issued between October 14-20th were based on a negative test result, rather than vaccination.

READ ALSO: Which Italian regions have the highest Covid vaccination rates?

Over 86 percent of the Italian population over 12 have now had at least one vaccine dose, according to health ministry figures. 82 percent are fully vaccinated so far, with the government now aiming for 90 percent coverage.

Some 11 million vaccine doses are currently sitting unused in fridges in Italy, the report said.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Italy likely to offer Covid booster jabs to all ‘from January’

Italy likely to offer Covid booster jabs to all ‘from January’

European travellers warned they may have to self-isolate in UK

European travellers warned they may have to self-isolate in UK

Which Italian regions have the highest Covid vaccination rates?
FOR MEMBERS

Which Italian regions have the highest Covid vaccination rates?

Italy reports rise in Covid vaccine uptake ahead of green pass expansion

Italy reports rise in Covid vaccine uptake ahead of green pass expansion

Italy’s hospitalised vaccine sceptics urge others to get jabbed

Italy’s vaccination campaign slows as ‘green pass effect’ fails to materialise

EU medicines agency approves Covid-19 booster vaccine for all adults

Italy’s coronavirus infection rate remains low as Sicily set for return to ‘white’ zone