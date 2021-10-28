TRAVEL: Italy extends Covid rules for most international arrivals

Italy’s health ministry issued a new ordinance updating the rules for international arrivals, after a previous set of rules introduced at the end of August expired on October 25th.

The new rules, which came into force on October 26th and will remain in place until December 15th, broadly extend the previous ordinance, with only minor changes in place for travellers from most countries.

What has changed?

As of August 31st, passengers from the US, Canada, Japan and Israel have had to show proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 plus a negative test result to avoid quarantining on arrival (previously only one of the two had been required).

This rule remains broadly the same, but the updated ordinance names only the US, Canada and Japan as countries from which passengers may present a recovery certificate in lieu of proof of vaccination.

Passengers travelling from Israel are now included among all other List D countries, meaning only a vaccination certificate showing the holder has undergone a full vaccination cycle for at least 14 days will be accepted as valid.

With the new ordinance, a number of countries have also been moved from the less-restricted List D to the more-restricted List E.

This includes Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Serbia, and others.

Significant changes have also been made for travellers arriving from Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Due to concerns about the high rates of Covid in these countries, they were formerly subject to their own specific travel restrictions – but with the updated ordinance, they now rejoin all other List E countries.

Travel to Italy from List E countries is not permitted for tourism, but only for work, health, or study reasons, to return to a place of registered residence, or to reunite with an Italian citizen or resident with whom the passenger has a proven and stable relationship.

A ten-day quarantine is required in all cases and passengers must produce a negative result from a test taken in the 72 hours before arrival in Italy – but no vaccination or recovery certificate is needed.

The previous ordinance of August 31st significantly changed the game for UK travellers, lifting a quarantine requirement for passengers who can show both proof of vaccination and a negative test result.

That rule also remains current, with no changes in place for UK travellers wanting to enter Italy.

All passengers must fill out an EU passenger locator form identifying their whereabouts while in Italy, regardless of whether or not they are subject to quarantine.