FOR MEMBERS

Eight of the biggest problems people have when moving to Italy

The Local Italy
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
bureaucracyItaly ExplainedMoving to Italy

Share this article
People look out over the Italian city of Florence.
Planning a move to Italy? Be aware of the pitfalls to look out for. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
The Local Italy
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

Will your expectations of a new life in Italy match the reality? Here, one relocation expert shares the major pitfalls that often mean moves are unsuccessful.

Many people dream of a new life in Italy for years before taking the plunge, while others make a sudden move after being offered an exciting job opportunity.

But either way, sadly it’s not unusual to hear of people soon going back to their home countries after discovering that life abroad was not all they’d hoped for. Bureaucracy, budgets, and lifestyle differences are some of the factors that most frequently cause serious difficulties, as relocation expert Damien O’Farrell explains.

To give others planning their own move a better idea of what to expect, O’Farrell shares some of the biggest reasons why relocations to Italy don’t succeed.

Unrealistic perceptions

While Italy is home to some of the world’s most incredible apparel, food, wine, and art, it is also one of the world’s most bureaucratic countries with unbelievably slow public services and utility companies – definitely not what one would expect of a major European economy. People expecting only ‘La Dolce Vita’ quickly become irritated and frustrated.

READ ALSO: Visas and residency permits: How to move to Italy (and stay here)

Do your research when looking for work

Photo: Van Tay Media on Unsplash

Inadequate housing budget 

Italy’s main cities are some of the most expensive in Europe. Therefore, if an assignee or individual has a budget that is too low for the Italian market, once again, frustration quickly settles in. A person moving to Italy normally wants at least the same standard of living they have in their home country, if not higher.

High cost of living

Italy, for the most part, is an expensive country, which means that if a person’s salary or income is not in line with the cost of living, they will soon become frustrated as they will have a low standard of living. Smaller cities and remote areas are naturally cheaper.

READ ALSO: 

Lifestyle challenges 

Language difficulties, byzantine bureaucracy, and the lack of international schools outside main cities are among some of the main lifestyle issues that can contribute to an unsuccessful relocation in Italy.

Incompetent vendors 

If you’re working with a relocation and/or immigration expert, you need to make sure that they are the best on the market.

Lack of work opportunities for spouses

For those who have been offered a job in Italy, an accompanying spouse or significant other who would also like to work will probably be disappointed. The two main obstacles are usually that the spouse/partner does not speak Italian and the job market in Italy is not very dynamic – though cities like Milan offer more opportunities.

READ ALSO: Freelance or employee: Which is the best way to work in Italy?

Photo: Romain Dancre on Unsplash

Lack of high-end temporary accommodation 

Temporary accommodation in Italy is limited, even in the main cities, and what is available is very often expensive and not in line with the expectations of an expatriate. Therefore, an assignee or individual becomes unhappy living in a temporary accommodation that is not in line with their expectations.

A landlord’s market 

Rentals in Italy are generally a landlord’s market. There is normally very little room for negotiation as many landlords own multiple properties and are not rent-dependent.

READ ALSO: Ten things to expect when renting an apartment in Italy

This can mean that the quality/price ratio is often low and not in line with the expectations of an expatriate. Smaller cities offer more in terms of the possibility to negotiate.

Damien O’Farrell is a Global Mobility Specialist and Expat Coach with more than thirty years’ experience. He can be contacted via his website.

This is an edited version of an article originally published on Medium.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Visas and residency permits: How to move to Italy (and stay here)
FOR MEMBERS

Visas and residency permits: How to move to Italy (and stay here)

‘What we learned from moving to Italy and opening a B&B’

‘What we learned from moving to Italy and opening a B&B’

EXPLAINED: Can second-home owners get an Italian residence permit?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Can second-home owners get an Italian residence permit?

The five most essential pieces of paperwork you’ll need when moving to Italy
FOR MEMBERS

The five most essential pieces of paperwork you’ll need when moving to Italy

Italy to double fines for disabled parking space violations

Italy to double fines for disabled parking space violations

When and how should I renew my Italian residence permit?
FOR MEMBERS

When and how should I renew my Italian residence permit?

15 simple hacks to make living in Rome better
FOR MEMBERS

15 simple hacks to make living in Rome better

‘I’m alone’: How I’m finding friends in Italy during the pandemic
FOR MEMBERS

‘I’m alone’: How I’m finding friends in Italy during the pandemic

More news

Visas and residency permits: How to move to Italy (and stay here)
FOR MEMBERS

Visas and residency permits: How to move to Italy (and stay here)

‘What we learned from moving to Italy and opening a B&B’

‘What we learned from moving to Italy and opening a B&B’

EXPLAINED: Can second-home owners get an Italian residence permit?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Can second-home owners get an Italian residence permit?

The five most essential pieces of paperwork you’ll need when moving to Italy
FOR MEMBERS

The five most essential pieces of paperwork you’ll need when moving to Italy

Italy to double fines for disabled parking space violations

FOR MEMBERS

When and how should I renew my Italian residence permit?

FOR MEMBERS

15 simple hacks to make living in Rome better

FOR MEMBERS

‘I’m alone’: How I’m finding friends in Italy during the pandemic