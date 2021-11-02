Eight of the biggest problems people have when moving to Italy

Many people dream of a new life in Italy for years before taking the plunge, while others make a sudden move after being offered an exciting job opportunity.

But either way, sadly it’s not unusual to hear of people soon going back to their home countries after discovering that life abroad was not all they’d hoped for. Bureaucracy, budgets, and lifestyle differences are some of the factors that most frequently cause serious difficulties, as relocation expert Damien O’Farrell explains.

To give others planning their own move a better idea of what to expect, O’Farrell shares some of the biggest reasons why relocations to Italy don’t succeed.

Unrealistic perceptions

While Italy is home to some of the world’s most incredible apparel, food, wine, and art, it is also one of the world’s most bureaucratic countries with unbelievably slow public services and utility companies – definitely not what one would expect of a major European economy. People expecting only ‘La Dolce Vita’ quickly become irritated and frustrated.

Inadequate housing budget

Italy’s main cities are some of the most expensive in Europe. Therefore, if an assignee or individual has a budget that is too low for the Italian market, once again, frustration quickly settles in. A person moving to Italy normally wants at least the same standard of living they have in their home country, if not higher.

High cost of living

Italy, for the most part, is an expensive country, which means that if a person’s salary or income is not in line with the cost of living, they will soon become frustrated as they will have a low standard of living. Smaller cities and remote areas are naturally cheaper.

Lifestyle challenges

Language difficulties, byzantine bureaucracy, and the lack of international schools outside main cities are among some of the main lifestyle issues that can contribute to an unsuccessful relocation in Italy.

Incompetent vendors

If you’re working with a relocation and/or immigration expert, you need to make sure that they are the best on the market.

Lack of work opportunities for spouses

For those who have been offered a job in Italy, an accompanying spouse or significant other who would also like to work will probably be disappointed. The two main obstacles are usually that the spouse/partner does not speak Italian and the job market in Italy is not very dynamic – though cities like Milan offer more opportunities.

Lack of high-end temporary accommodation

Temporary accommodation in Italy is limited, even in the main cities, and what is available is very often expensive and not in line with the expectations of an expatriate. Therefore, an assignee or individual becomes unhappy living in a temporary accommodation that is not in line with their expectations.

A landlord’s market

Rentals in Italy are generally a landlord’s market. There is normally very little room for negotiation as many landlords own multiple properties and are not rent-dependent.

This can mean that the quality/price ratio is often low and not in line with the expectations of an expatriate. Smaller cities offer more in terms of the possibility to negotiate.

Damien O’Farrell is a Global Mobility Specialist and Expat Coach with more than thirty years’ experience. He can be contacted via his website.

This is an edited version of an article originally published on Medium.