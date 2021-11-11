EXPLAINED: How to get a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot in Italy

Anyone over the age of 40 in Italy will be eligible to receive Covid-19 booster shot from December 1st, as Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday the government would extend eligibility to a further 15 million people.

Over-60s, the immunocompromised and medically vulnerable, health workers, the staff and residents of care homes, and those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are among the categories already eligible to receive a third dose.

Administering booster jabs to as many people as possible is “absolutely strategic for our vaccine campaign,” Speranza told Italian media, amid concerns about rising infection and hospitalisation rates around Europe.

The process of getting a booster shot varies around Italy, but here’s a look at the information available at this stage..

Start with your regional health authority’s website

The first step is to visit the website of your regional health authority and see what information is available there.

Italy’s healthcare system operates on a regional rather than a national level, so getting a booster in Tuscany will be a different process to getting one in Lombardy.

Some regions require appointments, while others allow walk-ins; some allow pharmacies to administer the vaccine, while others require you to go to a vaccination hub. Several regions make use of a national platform for booking shots, while ask you to use their own platform.

The Tuscany health authority’s website, for example, has clear instructions on how to book an online appointment for your booster shot depending on which category you fall into.

In Basilicata, by contrast, no appointments are required and residents can walk in to any vaccination hub on the day to receive their shot, provided they have their tessera sanitaria (Italian health card) with them.

As boosters aren’t yet available to people below the age of 60 (unless they fall into one of the other categories listed above), if you’re younger than this you may need to keep checking your health authority’s website until specific instructions appear for your age group.

Bear in mind that although over-40s are allowed to receive a third jab from December 1st, your local health authority might still be vaccinating people in higher-priority categories at that point, in which case you may need to wait to access your booster.

Regardless of where you live, you’ll need to wait six months until after your last shot in order to receive a booster.

Here are the relevant webpages for each Italian region:

If you can’t find the relevant information online, ask your doctor

If you can’t see the information you need about boosters on the regional authority’s website, it’s a good idea to contact your family doctor or local pharmacist to see what they can tell you about accessing the jab.

In the Lombardy region, it is already possible to get a third dose from some pharmacies and this may soon happen in other regions.

If you don’t have an Italian health card, call up your health authority or vaccination centre

As was the case with the initial round of vaccines, it’s difficult to book a booster without a tessera sanitaria (Italian health card) and codice fiscale (tax code) – but, as readers showed with first doses, it’s not impossible.

The websites for most regional health authorities require patients to input their tessera sanitaria and codice fiscale numbers in order to make an online booking.

That means that if you don’t have one, you’ll likely need to make a phone call to either your regional health authority or directly to a nearby vaccination centre to see how they can help you.

If you don’t speak Italian, it will be helpful to ask someone who does for assistance so they can help explain your situation.

