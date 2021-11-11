Five easy day trips to make from Rome by train

<p>Rome has so much culture and history packed into its foundations, you may feel that looking beyond the city walls for something to do is a preposterous idea.</p><p>But for residents and repeat visitors, there comes a time when you might want to venture further afield – and while there are plenty of options, many of them aren’t easily accessible without a car.</p><p>For those looking to escape without the need to arrange private transport, here are five easy day trips you can make from Rome by train.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181205/best-day-trips-from-milan/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Six delightful day trips within easy reach of Milan</a></strong></p><p><img class=" wp-image-663851" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/9905339225_68a0802bb9_o.jpg" alt="An Italian train station." width="603" height="402" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">An Italian train station. Photo: Alex/Flickr.</span></div><p><strong>Explore the ancient city of Ostia Antica</strong></p><p>If Naples has Pompeii, Rome has Ostia Antica: the ruins of an ancient port city that was once located at the mouth of the River Tiber.</p><p>The archaeological site boasts intact mosaics, an amphitheatre, ancient thermal baths complete with 2,000-year-old public toilets, and even the two-storey remnants of an ancient apartment block across the street from what was once a restaurant.</p><p>It may not be as large and well-preserved as Pompeii, but you don’t have to battle your way through hordes of other visitors, and you have unrestricted access to almost every part of the site.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20160222/breathtaking-roman-ruins-in-italy-that-youve-probably-never-been-to/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Six breathtaking Roman ruins that you’ve never heard of</a></strong></p><p>What’s more, you can get all the way there on a metro ticket (€1.50).</p><p>Trains along the Roma-Lido depart regularly from the station in Piramide/Porta San Paolo, and the journey time is approximately 40 minutes.</p><p>Tickets cost €12 full price or €2 reduced price (for EU citizens aged 18-25) at the desk, or €14 full price and €4 reduced price to book in advance online. Under-18s from the EU can enter for free.</p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-663842" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/ostia-antica.jpg" alt="The ancient Roman city of Ostia Antica. " width="646" height="485" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">The ancient Roman city of Ostia Antica. Photo: isafmt, Flickr</span></div><p><strong>Relax at Lake Bracciano</strong></p><p>Just €3.60 and a 75 minute train journey north of Rome lies the lake of Bracciano, an oasis in the Lazio countryside.</p><p>The lake hosts the picturesque towns of Bracciano, Anguillara, and Trevignano Romano; the first two of which are accessible by train, while the latter can be reached from either of the others via a short taxi ride or a bus journey.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180925/14-reasons-why-lazio-should-be-your-next-italian-holiday-destination/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">14 reasons why Lazio should be your next Italian holiday destination</a></strong></p><p>In warmer months you can bathe and sail in the lake, but a year-round attraction is the 15th century Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, which costs €8.50 full price or €6.00 reduced price to enter.</p><p>Each of the towns has scenic lake views, historic centres with cobbled streets, and restaurants serving up fresh lake fish.</p><p><img class=" wp-image-663846" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/bracciano.jpg" alt="Lake Bracciano as seen from above. " width="602" height="452" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Lake Bracciano as seen from above. Photo: altotemi/Flickr</span></div><p><strong>Wander the famous Tivoli gardens</strong></p><p>Just a short train ride away from Italy's capital lies the 16th-century Villa d'Este, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its spectacular terraced Italian Renaissance garden with elaborate fountains.</p><p>The villa is a 15 minute walk from Tivoli train station and costs €10.00 to enter, or €13.00 if the site is hosting an exhibition.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20170209/ten-must-see-places-within-reach-of-rome/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ten must-see places within reach of Rome</a></strong></p><p>If you have the stamina to do both in one day, Villa Adriana, the summer residence of the Emperor Hadrian, is just a few miles away from Tivoli and can be reached by bus or taxi.</p><p>A standard train journey from Rome can take anywhere between 35 minutes to an hour and costs around €3 euros each way.</p><p><img class=" wp-image-663839" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/villa-deste.jpg" alt="The gardens at Villa d'Este in Tivoli." width="593" height="445" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">The gardens at Villa d'Este in Tivoli. Photo: William Warby, Flickr</span></div><p><strong>Visit Orvieto's golden Duomo</strong></p><p>Perched high on an Umbrian clifftop formed of volcanic tuff rock, Orvieto is a jewel in the crown of central Italy.</p><p>It dates back to the Pre-Roman Etruscan period, and it’s had a storied history ever since.</p><p>The main attraction its distinctive black-and-white striped travertine-and-basalt Duomo bearing a façade inlaid with golden mosaics that can be seen glittering all the way in the valley down below.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20170714/magical-places-travel-italy-locations-belong-in-a-fairy-tale-stunning-photography/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">13 places in Italy that look like they belong in a fairy tale</a></strong></p><p>You can walk the picturesque streets, eat delicious food and drink locally-grown wine, and if you want, take a guided tour of its network of more than 1,200 underground caves bearing traces of Etruscan and medieval history.</p><p>A standard train will get you there from Rome in under 90 minutes and set you back just under €9 each way.</p><p>Visitors coming by train will likely want to pay the €1.30 it costs to take the funicular cable car from the station up to the town.</p><p><img class=" wp-image-663844" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/orvieto.jpg" alt="Orvieto's golden Duomo. " width="566" height="462" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Orvieto's golden Duomo. Photo: Carlo Raso/Flickr</span></div><p><strong>Dip your toes in the sea at Santa Marinella and Santa Severa</strong></p><p>It’s easy for tourists to underestimate how hot Rome gets at the height of summer.</p><p>If you find yourself wandering the city in mid-August, drenched in sweat and wondering whether throwing yourself into the fountains might just be worth the <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190415/tourist-fined-after-midnight-swim-in-rome-fountain/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">€450 fine</a>, relief is at hand in the form of multiple swimming beaches just a short train-ride away from the city.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20200110/ten-underrated-towns-to-visit-in-italy-in-2020/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ten underrated towns to visit in Italy in 2020</a></strong></p><p>There are a range of options for beaches within reach of Rome, but the best compromise in terms of travel time and beach attractiveness is probably Santa Marinella and nearby Santa Severa. </p><p>The two beaches take approximately one hour and cost just under €5 each way to reach from Rome by train, and both boast golden sand and clear waters. Santa Severa has a castle that can be explored for €8.00 (full price) or €6.00 (reduced price).</p><p><img class=" wp-image-663847" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Santa-Marinella.jpg" alt="Santa Marinella beach with Santa Severa castle in the distance. " width="578" height="434" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Santa Marinella beach with Santa Severa castle in the distance. Photo: Alessandro Canepa/Flickr</span></div><p><strong>Bonus day trips: Florence and Naples</strong></p><p>We hesitate to promote either Florence or Naples as day trip, since both cities deserve at least a couple of days to explore.</p><p>But you can technically visit either from Rome in the course of a day, as each can be accessed via a fast train that takes less than 75 minutes (in the case of Naples) or just over 90 minutes (in the case of Florence) each way.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20170905/seven-reasons-autumn-is-the-best-time-to-visit-italy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Seven reasons autumn is the best time to visit Italy</a></strong></p><p>These tickets are expensive (around €50 each way), but will get you quickly and smoothly to your destination, and give you time to spend a good day exploring some of the main attractions of each city. </p><p><img class=" wp-image-663854" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/florence.jpg" alt="The Ponte Vecchio and River Arno in Florence." width="579" height="386" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">The Ponte Vecchio and River Arno in Florence. Photo: Giuseppe Mondì/Unsplash</span></div>
Member comments