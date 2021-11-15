Italy set to tighten Covid green pass rules as infections rise

Despite the recent worsening of the health situation in Italy and around Europe, the Italian health minister has so far said that this Christmas will be “like any other before Covid”.

Ministers have repeatedly indicated that Italy is unlikely to face new restrictions on travel and business openings like those seen during the Christmas ‘red zone’ lockdown last year.

The picture is very different this time, health experts say, with infection and hospitalisation rates markedly lower by comparison and the vast majority of the population vaccinated.

Instead, this year Italian authorities will continue to rely on the Covid green pass system and widening vaccination coverage in order to keep infection and hospitalisation rates down and businesses open.

As well as speeding up the administration of vaccine booster shots from December, ministers are now also planning to tighten the green pass rules, according to reports in Italian media.

Italy’s green pass is now a requirement at workplaces, indoor resturants and leisure venues and on some forms of public transport.

The pass is available to those who are vaccinated, recovered, or have tested negative, either with a PCR test or a rapid (antigenic) swab test.

Planned changes include reducing the validity of passes for the vaccinated from one year to nine months.

Meanwhile, the validity of passes issued following a negative PCR test result may be cut from 72 to 48 hours, and those from the results of rapid testing will be reduced from 48 to 24 hours, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The Italian government has not yet officially announced any changes to the rules, and it is not yet known when this could come into effect.

As the pass became a requirement at all workplaces in October, the Italian government refused to cover the cost of testing for employees who decline vaccination, but instead began issuing passes based on the results of rapid swab tests as well as the more accurate – and expensive – PCR tests.

Those who choose not to be vaccinated must currently pay for a rapid test every 48 hours or face suspension from work.

Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

But health experts have expressed concern that issuing passes based on rapid test results could be partly fuelling the recent rise in infections.

Walter Ricciardi, a professor of hygiene and preventive medicine and a health advisor to the Italian government, said last week that the green pass system needs to be “corrected”.

Making the pass available using rapid tests “gives a false sense of security”, he said, as they have a 30 percent false negative rate.

“Especially with the Delta variant, if you enter a place where there are susceptible people, with a false negative test result, infection occurs.”

As Italy’s hospitalisation rates have begun rising again in recent weeks, health experts are once again warning people to avoid socialising if they’re not vaccinated and to continue to wear masks in public.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Sunday warned that the scale of the fourth wave will depend on individuals’ behaviour.

“My recommendation is to use the mask as much as possible, because the situation over the next few weeks is insidious,” he said.

What about travel restrictions?

France on Monday tightened entry rules for unvaccinated visitors from a number of EU countries, and many people are now wondering whether Italy may do the same.

Italy’s current set of travel rules is in place until December 15th, meaning there is scope for the government to change the rules shortly before the holidays.

However at this stage there are no reports which suggest the Italian government is discussing any changes to the rules.

At the moment, restrictions on travel to Italy from most countries are minimal for those who are vaccinated.