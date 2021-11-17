One killed by tornado as storms hit Sicily

Further devastation was reported in Sicily on Wednesday after several waves of bad weather struck the island in recent weeks.

A whirlwind hit the districts of Trebalate, Serrameta, Sant’ Elena and Bosco in the south-east of the island, killing one man in the province of Ragusa, Italian media reports.

The 53-year-old victim was reportedly hit head-on by a door that had been ripped off by the wind.

The latest storm has increased the death count following repeated extreme weather events in Sicily and Calabria a few weeks ago which killed three people and submerged city streets and squares.

According to reports, the man had left his house to secure a railing that had been damaged by the strong wind without realising the danger he was in.

Police are at the scene, as the rain and strong winds that continue to affect the Ragusa area blew out telephone connections. Downed trees, collapsed walls and damage to businesses and infrastructure have also been reported.

National rescue services have been working to deal with the whirlwind’s devastation in Ragusa since the morning hours.

🔴 #Ragusa, dalle 7:15 squadre #vigilidelfuoco impegnate a Modica per una tromba d'aria che ha interessato la località di Frigintini: deceduto un uomo, interventi in corso per tetti divelti, coperture danneggiate e soccorsi a persone [#17novembre 9:45] pic.twitter.com/xpvZUat22D — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) November 17, 2021

A married couple in their sixties has also been injured.

“An extremely violent wave of bad weather has been affecting our territory for several hours now,” said the mayor of Modica Ignizo Abbate.

“There has been a great deal of damage to homes, farms and infrastructure… I urge everyone not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary,” he added.

The Department of Civil Protection has announced that there is intense rain in the province of Ragusa and there is continuous rainfall in the area, placing the southern part of Sicily and the eastern side of Sardinia under an orange alert (heavy rainfall, landslide and flood risk).

📅 Mercoledì #17novembre

🔔🟠 #allertaARANCIONE in Sicilia e in Sardegna

🔔🟡 #allertaGIALLA in 8 regioni

🌧⛈ Ancora piogge e temporali sulle Isole maggiori e sulla Campania. Leggi l’avviso meteo del #16novembre 👉 https://t.co/PlVGvxlorM#protezionecivile pic.twitter.com/GcloNEki3B — Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) November 16, 2021

Eight other regions have been placed under a yellow weather warning (localised heavy and potentially dangerous rainfall).

The Department is responsible for predicting, preventing and managing emergency events across the country, and uses a green, yellow, orange and red graded colour coding system for weather safety reports.

Green signifies calm and stable conditions, while a red weather warning is issued only in the event of widespread, very intense and persistent conditions that pose a threat to public safety.

The continuing bad weather comes after severe storms battered southern Italy earlier this month, after a cyclone brought thunderstorms and cold weather.