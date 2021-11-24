Cost of living: How does Italy compare to the rest of the world?

It’s a common belief that the cost of living in Italy is generally cheap and cheerful, and this is often thought to explain the nation’s comparatively low wages.

However, new data reveal a different picture when it comes to the expenses of Italian life.

According to Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index for 2021, Italy is the 26th most expensive country in the world – coming directly ahead of the UK, US and Germany respectively.

It is ranked as being cheaper than Austria (24th), France (15th) and the famously expensive Switzerland – which was ranked second most expensive in the world. Bermuda placed first.

The survey was compiled using the notoriously expensive city of New York City as a benchmark. New York was given an index score of 100. So a country with a score higher than 100 is more expensive than New York, while below signals that it is cheaper.

Italy scored 73.11 overall. It was found to be around six percentage points more expensive than the UK for groceries but eight percent less than the US.

The Cost of Living index factors in average estimates for expenses for a four-person family, ranging from clothing, groceries and dining out to transportation, recreational activities and utilities.

Its Rent Index, on the other hand, is based on the costs of renting one- and three-bedroom apartments in and outside of city centres.

For this category, Italy ranks 37th out of 138 entries in total worldwide, coming behind Spain, the UK and Canada.

Italy was found to be eight points cheaper than the UK and almost 20 points cheaper than the US when it comes to rental accommodation.

Restaurant bills however were found to be higher on average in Italy than France, Germany, the US and the UK. Italy recorded around 20 percentage points higher than Spain for dining out.

Italy ranks 30th for a food shop compared to 34th place for the Brits. But it is cheaper than Canada (23rd), the US (21st) and Australia (8th).

Compared to its European neighbours, you’ll pay more at the till for your weekly groceries in Austria (25th), France (12th) and Denmark (16th). On the other hand, Italy is more expensive than Germany (27th) and Spain (48th) for supplies to stock your fridge.

However, in a separate survey specifically focussed on this aspect of living costs, The 2021 Global Grocery Index found that Italy was in fact much higher up the scale for the cost and affordability of a grocery shop.

The findings from Net Credit are based on not just supermarket prices, but they also consider income. Researchers calculated the affordability of a basket of goods in each country as a percentage of the average daily wage.

The shopping basket they surveyed focused on ten staples including breakfast cereal, eggs, cheese, milk and bread.

Factoring this in, Italy ranked 15th most expensive worldwide for the cost of groceries, calculated as being 33 percent of a daily salary.

Based on these parameters, the US came in as the most affordable country when it comes to food shopping, where the same items will only take up 12 percent of the average daily earnings.

The least affordable country for doing a supermarket shop was Cambodia, where a list of the ten essentials there amounts to $50, which works out at a whopping 942 percent of the average daily salary.

In another recent study that honed in on the cost of living across 209 cities, Italy featured twice. According to Mercer’s Cost of Living City ranking, Milan came 36th in 2021, jumping from 47th in 2020, while Rome ranked 47th shooting up from 65th last year.

Again, neighbouring Switzerland featured highly with three cities coming in the top ten most expensive cities in terms of cost of living. They are Zurich (5th), Geneva (8th) and Bern (10th).

The findings echo previous European studies which have shown the cost of groceries, eating out, internet and communications to be relatively high in Italy.

Within Italy itself, there can be huge regional differences. Broadly speaking, the north of Italy tends to be more expensive than the south. Milan is notorious for high rents, as revealed above, while it can be cheap to rent in small towns and villages.

Taking into account more than financials, a recent survey revealed the best and worst places to live in Italy based on quality of life.

Parma came first in the country for its healthcare, work and business opportunities, level of environmental protection, life satisfaction levels and how it managed the Covid-19 pandemic.