EXPLAINED: How will Italy’s Covid restrictions change in December?

Italy’s Covid-19 contagion curve has been rising in recent weeks as the country battles a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

In a bid to flatten the curve, on Wednesday evening Italy’s Council of Ministers unanimously approved a new decree that tightens Covid restrictions and will come into force from December 6th.

The new rules are designed to incentivise vaccine uptake by increasing restrictions for those who have yet to get the vaccine.

Speaking at a televised press conference on Monday evening, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the restrictions would mean a “normal” Christmas this year for those who are vaccinated, and would “give certainty to the tourist season”.

Here’s what changes next month:

‘Super green pass’ only for the vaccinated and Covid-recovered

From December 6th, Italy will introduce the ‘super green pass’.

The country’s basic Covid-19 health certificate or ‘green pass’ is currently required to enter workplaces, take long distance public transport, and enter most cultural, leisure, sports and entertainment venues across the country.

As things currently stand, the green pass proves the holder is vaccinated against or has recently recovered from Covid-19, or has tested negative for the virus in the preceding two-to-three days (depending on the type of test used).

A green pass has been required to enter most cultural sites and sports and entertainment venues in Italy since August 6th. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

However, once the new decree comes into force on December 6th, only the ‘super green pass’ – that is, only a green pass that certifies the holder is vaccinated against or recently recovered from the virus – will be accepted in most instances.

Health certificates obtained via a test will be valid only to enter the workplace, stay in hotels, and access local public transport, which takes us to our next point:

Green pass required in more places

Until now, a green pass has been required to use public transport only for long-distance journeys: domestic flights, ferries, and interregional trains.

From December 6th, that will change, as a green pass will also be required to access local public transport, including buses, trams, metros and regional train services.

As mentioned above, an ordinary green pass received via a negative coronavirus test will be valid for using local public transport.

A basic green pass will also be required for the first time to stay in hotels, which until now have been one of the few places in Italy exempted from the requirement.

As in the case of local public transport, a green pass obtained through a negative coronavirus test result will be valid for hotel stays.

The ‘super green pass’ will be required for all other situations which currently require a green pass, including to dine indoors at restaurants, enter most tourist and cultural sites, and attend shows and sports matches.

Vaccine mandate extended to more key workers

It is already compulsory for healthcare workers in Italy, including pharmacy staff and care home workers, to be vaccinated under a law approved in April.

From December 15th, that requirement will be extended to administrative staff working in healthcare facilities and care homes, school staff, police officers, members of the military, and emergency services workers.

The requirement also applies for the third or ‘booster’ dose of the vaccine, which is currently available to anyone aged 40 and over in Italy as well as all healthcare workers and the medically vulnerable, and will be offered to anyone over the age of 18 from December 1st.

Vaccines will be compulsory for a range of key workers in Italy from December 6th. Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

The Italian health ministry recently approved a reduction in the required interval between the completion of the initial vaccine cycle and the booster shot. It is now possible to receive a booster five months (as opposed to six months) after completing the initial cycle.

‘Super green pass’ to expire after nine months

Previously, a green pass received as a result of vaccination against or recovery from Covid was valid for 12 months.

That period is now reduced to nine months, amid indications that protection from the vaccine appears to diminish faster than previously thought.

Possible return to ‘yellow’ zone for some regions

All of Italy is currently in the least restricted ‘white’ zone.

That could change from next month, as several regions are approaching the government’s threshold for entering the more restricted ‘yellow’ zone.

Italy has a four-tier system for coronavirus restrictions, with ‘orange’ zones operating under a higher level of restrictions than yellow zones and ‘red’ zones subject to the strictest requirements.

Under a law introduced in July, an Italian region must be returned to ‘yellow’ zone status if it has weekly infection rates of 50 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, 10 percent or more Covid patient occupancy of intensive care wards, and 15 percent or more Covid patient occupancy of general hospital wards.

Friuli Venezia Giulia and the autonomous province of Bolzano are two territories currently considered to be at high risk of being bumped up into the yellow zone, as both are close to exceeding all three thresholds.

The government has said that the new ‘super green pass’ will allow events that would otherwise be shut down in yellow and orange zones to remain open for those who hold the pass.

These include shows (such as theatre performances), parties, nightclubs, sporting events, as well as “indoor catering” and “public ceremonies” which would appear to cover large events such as weddings.