Italy bans arrivals from southern Africa over new Covid variant

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
Travel news

Share this article
Italy is among the first countries to ban travel from South Africa amid fears of a new coronavirus variant.
Italy is among the first countries to ban travel from South Africa amid fears of a new coronavirus variant. Photo: Gabriel Buoys/AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

Italy said on Friday it was banning entry to those who have been in southern Africa in the past fortnight due to fears over a new coronavirus variant.

The ban applies to South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Swaziland.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said scientists were studying the new B.1.1.529 variant, “and in the meantime, we will follow the path of maximum caution”.

Germany and Italy on Friday joined Britain in banning most travel from South Africa as governments scramble to prevent the spread of a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations.

In a sign of the growing alarm, the European Union separately proposed prohibiting travel from southern Africa.

The EU’s executive “will propose, in close coordination with member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529,” EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen tweeted on Friday.

In Rome, the government on Friday announced it was banning entry to those who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia or Eswatini in the past fortnight.

Britain announced that all flights from South Africa and its same neighbours would be prohibited starting 1200 GMT on Friday.

One UK expert described the variant, known as B.1.1.529, as “the worst one we’ve seen so far”, and said there is concern it has the potential to evade immunity, the BBC reports.

No cases have been confirmed in Europe.

Only 59 confirmed cases have been identified in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana so far.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Will travel to and from Italy be open this Christmas?
FOR MEMBERS

Will travel to and from Italy be open this Christmas?

EXPLAINED: How the EU could change rules of Covid certificate for travel

EXPLAINED: How the EU could change rules of Covid certificate for travel

Passport scans and €7 fee: What will change for EU travel in 2022

Passport scans and €7 fee: What will change for EU travel in 2022

EXPLAINED: What you need to know about visiting Italy this autumn
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What you need to know about visiting Italy this autumn

FOR MEMBERS

How to get a discount on taxi fares in Italian cities

Air taxis promised to fly above potholes of Rome

TRAVEL: Italy extends Covid rules for most international arrivals

European travellers warned they may have to self-isolate in UK

Privacy